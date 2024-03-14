SolarDivideNY
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Upstate, downstate (PDF)
Renewable energy buildout on upstate NY land
Aug 4
•
Kris Martin
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Upstate, downstate (PDF)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Upstate, downstate
Renewable energy buildout on upstate NY land
Aug 4
•
Kris Martin
5
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Upstate, downstate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
July 2025
Enough land 2025 update: PDF
Here’s a PDF of my post for convenient printing.
Jul 30
•
Kris Martin
1
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Enough land 2025 update: PDF
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Enough land: 2025 update
Solar development and NYS agriculture
Jul 26
•
Kris Martin
3
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Enough land: 2025 update
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Ye Olde Solar Farm
Why do people insist on using a euphamism?
Jul 23
•
Kris Martin
4
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Ye Olde Solar Farm
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Solar capacity and capacity factors
Understanding how much electricity NYS solar projects generate and comparing their performance
Jul 13
•
Kris Martin
5
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Solar capacity and capacity factors
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
About the New York State Climate Act
In 2019, then-governor Andrew Cuomo signed New York’s Climate Act into law.[i] This legislation is also called the Climate Leadership and Community…
Jun 30
•
Kris Martin
4
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
About the New York State Climate Act
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Repowering solar projects
When end of life isn't the end of the road
Jun 25
•
Kris Martin
3
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Repowering solar projects
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
Solar panels and recycling in NYS
Will solar panels be recycled when they're taken out of service?
Apr 25
•
Kris Martin
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Solar panels and recycling in NYS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2024
Could residential solar replace utility-scale facilities in New York State?
A look at whether we could really just put solar on every rooftop and be done with utility-scale plants
Mar 14, 2024
•
Kris Martin
2
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Could residential solar replace utility-scale facilities in New York State?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2024
Clean energy for NYC
A satirical look at solar siting
Jan 29, 2024
•
Kris Martin
1
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Clean energy for NYC
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2023
Enough Land
How will solar development affect upstate New York agriculture?
Nov 7, 2023
•
Kris Martin
1
Share this post
SolarDivideNY
Enough Land
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 K. Martin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts