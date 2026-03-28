In a moment the ashes are made, but a forest is a long time growing. —Seneca the Younger

The NY Energy Alliance has released an excellent article and map showing areas of state-owned reforestation land that politicians want to open up to wind and solar development. NYS Senate bill S4408: Relates to agreements related to renewable energy development rights on reforestation areas makes over 600,000 acres of NYS reforestation land available for leases and easements. The bill passed the Senate by a wide margin, but the Assembly version remains in committee.

The Assembly bill faces more of an uphill battle as upstate residents, politicians, and environmental groups organize against it. Some upstate Assembly members from the majority party may oppose the bill. But it still stands a decent chance of passing.

Two justifications are commonly offered for this bill:

Gas and oil developers can get permits to drill wells on reforestation land; why not let wind and solar developers build there? NIMBY opposition makes it difficult to build projects on farmland and near residences; we need “easier,” more remote places to site solar and wind.

Opening land to “renewable” development

Apparently, some politicians feel the state isn’t bending over backwards quite far enough to please those persnickety wind and solar developers. So why not open reforestation areas to “renewable” energy developers as we have for fossil fuel drillers?

I was curious enough to research whether there really were gas and oil wells on state reforestation land. Turns out there are some 40,000 such wells on state land in NYS. If we assume two thirds of them are located on reforestation land, that means we have nearly 27,000 wells out in our woods. Each one requires clearing a couple of acres. In shale regions, the number may be slightly higher.

Wind and solar are quite different in their land requirements. A 200-MW solar plant would require clearing upwards of 1,200 acres for panels, and a 200-MW wind facility would typically require deforesting between 800 and 2,000 acres for roads, laydown areas, transmission infrastructure, turbine sites, and surrounding areas.

Equating underground extraction with surface‑intensive energy production confuses two fundamentally different impacts: point disturbance versus landscape transformation. If we site 20,000 MW of solar and 5,000 MW of onshore wind on reforestation land, this amount of development could easily require 170,000 acres.

Let’s blame the NIMBYs

Some grid-scale wind and solar projects have indeed met with opposition from local communities. Others have not. NIMBYs have not managed to stop a single project since Article 10 was re-enacted in 2015. Are NIMBYs simply a red herring: a scapegoat that distracts from actual problems such as the high cost of building out wind and solar in upstate NY?

The NYS Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Transmission (ORES) oversees permitting for wind and solar projects over 25 MW. Local voices are all but silenced when it comes to making the decision to approve permits for these projects.

If NIMBY opposition were the primary barrier to “renewable” deployment, smaller, locally controlled solar buildout would have stalled. Instead, community solar has exceeded state targets.

Bill S4408 states that the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will retain certain controls over these projects, but under existing law, the DEC defers to ORES when it comes to siting decisions for “renewables.”

Reason and faith

In the woods we return to reason and faith. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Are remote forests reasonable places to build wind and solar facilities? In many cases, no. A fair portion of forested land in NYS has hilly or rough terrain, and generally it calls for extensive clearing both for solar and wind projects. Remote sites often lack access to roads and existing transmission infrastructure. Adding transmission lines increases costs sharply; developers are far more likely to choose land that’s closer to present infrastructure.

For solar, forested land doesn’t just require clearing for panel coverage, transmission infrastructure, and roads, but also to prevent shading. For wind, additional clearing is often done along ridgelines to improve turbine performance. The cost of deforestation is substantial: at least $4,000-6,000 per acre, including tree and brush removal, stump grinding, etc.

Clearing, grading, and otherwise preparing a 1,200-acre solar site could run into the tens of millions of dollars, not including transmission upgrades. It’s much cheaper—and faster—to prepare a flat, sunny site on farmland, which is more often located near transmission and transportation infrastructure.

The carbon debt of deforestation

What happens when you replace forests with solar and wind facilities? In my post Solar vs. trees, I looked at this question in detail. It turns out trees store a lot of carbon and water. Storing carbon means large amounts of it are released during deforestation, and storing water means that trees do a remarkable job of controlling water movement in areas prone to flooding. I’ll address carbon storage first.

I calculated the carbon debt that is created when land is cleared for solar and compared it with the amount of carbon emissions avoided by using electricity from solar energy instead of existing generation. Solar developers will tell you—and our politicians probably believe—that the carbon debt is easily “paid off” within a year or two of operation.

I found, however, that this isn’t true in much of upstate NY, where our grid is about 89% emissions-free to start with. Here, it may take 25-47 years to pay off that carbon debt. The useful life of a solar panel is typically 25-30 years, but many will likely be replaced sooner to improve production or expand capacity. If the carbon debt from clearing isn’t paid off during the panel’s lifetime, it makes no sense to deforest land for solar.

Trees and water

In some regards, forests are water infrastructure, not “vacant land” where there are few consequences to building wind or solar facilities. They play an important role in maintaining water quality and controlling water movement. As I noted in my post, a mature oak tree can consume 40,000 gallons of water a year. Forests absorb far more water than solar sites do; they slow the movement of water through the environment.

NYC’s water supply from the Catskills is unfiltered in part because of the forests surrounding its reservoirs. Forest root systems provide natural water purification and soil stabilization. Carbon release impacts may be debated; water impacts are tangible and unavoidable. Once forest‑based water filtration is lost, it must be replaced mechanically—at permanent cost.

Does ORES have the expertise to determine whether clearing large swathes of forest will contribute to increased flooding? Will they enforce requirements that new ground cover be established quickly on cleared land? Washouts can occur where vegetation isn’t established almost immediately, especially in hilly terrain. Enforcement has not been an ORES strong point in the past.

Other issues

In my post, I also noted that large, uninterrupted areas of forest have special environmental value. I suggested that clearing Catskill and Adirondack forests would be particularly destructive in terms of maintaining species diversity and providing high-quality habitat for a wide range of plants and animals.

The downstate region needs reliable, dispatchable electric generation, not intermittent energy when the weather favors production. The downstate grid is facing serious reliability issues within the next 10 years. Even with planned battery storage, upstate “renewables” are not going to meet those needs fully.

As I pointed out in my post The missing link, NYS does not have the transmission infrastructure to deliver large amounts of electricity from upstate wind and solar projects to the downstate region. Siting wind and solar projects in remote, presently wooded areas of the state is not a particularly viable strategy for providing clean energy for NYC.

Under whose shade

The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.

—Nelson Henderson

Bill S4408 appears to be another in a series of efforts to transform upstate NY into an energy plantation for the downstate region. Of the state senators who voted for the bill, 70% represent downstate districts. All but a few hundred acres of reforestation land is located upstate. Once more it seems that NYC is dictating how upstate land is used, eliminating upstate residents’ control over their surroundings. S4408 explicitly allows the DEC to sign “renewable” energy lease and easement agreements on reforestation land without local approval.

The environmental risks are clear: excessive carbon release, loss of habitat, loss of species diversity, decreased soil stabilization, reduction in water filtering, and so on. But there are long-term implications for NYS history and economics as well.

Those 600,000+ acres of reforestation land were painstakingly acquired, planted, and maintained over the years at considerable expense. It cost roughly $600 million to plant those forests, and they’ve been maintained at a cost of up to $15 million/year. The abandonment of so much invested hope, planning, time, and effort would be deeply ironic at best—tragic, at worst.

What happens to these sites in 25 or 50 years? Once those forests are gone, will they be replaced, or will they continue to be used for energy and other development? If they are replaced, what is the point, when they may be cleared again at any time?

We set aside these lands as a state to achieve environmental and other benefits. Using these lands for industrial energy projects flies in the face of those goals.

A mirror reflection

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.

—Chris Maser

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that many NYS towns have restrictions on deforestation; some have laws that prohibit clearing large, wooded areas for solar development. Local communities rely on reforestation areas for recreational use. Private land may be cleared over time, but towns have counted on reforestation areas to remain wooded, planning land use around this assumption

Some upstate residents will regard efforts to use reforestation land for “renewables” as another neocolonial attempt to industrialize rural upstate land without allowing local economic expansion. Reforestation land has long been off-limits to upstate communities for development.

I’m not sure what misguided logic led politicians to assume that this bill would garner less opposition from upstate communities than solar and wind buildout on farmland. News flash: we like our trees, too.

Where state reforestation land is taxed by local jurisdictions, developers will probably negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements and host benefit funds. The state will no doubt see these as adequate compensation for the loss of control over industrialization.

S4408 tries to address Climate Act goals without providing significant benefits to anyone but wind and solar developers. It will result in the release of large quantities of stored carbon without adequately offsetting that carbon debt. It risks serious environmental damage and adverse socio-economic effects. Once reforestation land is opened to industrial leasing, the policy question is no longer “should we allow this?” but “why not more?”

Downstate politicians and residents still don’t seem to get local objections to wind and solar development. It’s not about prettiness. It’s about the industrialization of rural surroundings, about casually and willfully destroying things that have value to upstate residents. It’s about paternalistic behavior that treats those residents like errant children.

The benefits of S4408 are diffuse and uncertain, while the harms are local, permanent, and unavoidable. The bill treats forests as idle land, climate policy as symbolic, and rural landscapes as expendable. In doing so, it fails on environmental, economic, and ethical grounds.

Thanks for reading my post. I hope you found it useful. If you think it might help others, please click “like” to increase its visibility on Substack.

Photos by Arnold Mesureu, David Vig, Moriah Wolfe, Annie Spratt, and Olena Bohovyk on Unsplash.

Thanks for reading NY Solar Divide! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

If you prefer to share it this way, here’s a PDF: