NY Solar Divide

NY Solar Divide

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Kris the bigger issue is, why would you put large-scale intermittent wind and solar generators anywhere?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

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