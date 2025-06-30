In 2019, then-governor Andrew Cuomo signed New York’s Climate Act into law.[i] This legislation is also called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a designation that suggests it will benefit New Yorkers very broadly. Yet few people seem to have heard much about it. This post answers some basic questions about the Climate Act and what it means for residents.

Climate Act goals

Prior to the Climate Act, the state adopted emissions targets and standards but lacked a legal mandate for change. The Act requires that we reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. According to the roadmap it lays out, we will “electrify everything” and at the same time decarbonize the energy sector.

That translates into things like electric cars and trucks, heat pumps, electric appliances, and lots of new solar and wind projects. Gasoline and diesel vehicles will be phased out, as will natural gas heating systems. Some zero-emissions vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty trucks, may use hydrogen-based technologies. In the longer term, the state wants to “densify” the population into urban areas to reduce transportation requirements for individuals.

A Climate Act milestone calls for zero-emissions electricity by 2040, supplied by existing hydropower and nuclear plants plus new solar and wind generation. That’s a tall order. As of 2024, wind turbines supplied only 5% of the state’s total electricity and solar less than 1%.[ii] Hydroelectric sources generated about 21%. Emissions-free nuclear produced another 21%, but the state plans to phase this out.[iii]

Coal has already been eliminated from the mix, and very little oil is used to produce electricity here. About half of the state’s overall generation comes from burning natural gas.[iv] The Act requires that we get 70% of our energy from renewables by 2030 (up from 27%). Some question whether this goal is realistic, especially given how much our use of electricity is expected to increase. By 2050, our use of electricity will probably have doubled.[v], [vi]

The Act includes some of the most aggressive climate goals in the country and calls for the state to spend tens of billions of dollars on items such as renewable energy and transmission projects.[vii] The state assures us that the Climate Act pays for itself but offers few specific numbers to support this claim. The Act’s total cost has not been analyzed in detail, even though its expense has been a source of concern among members of the public.

Funds are available to assist with goals such as the mandate that new school buses must be electric as of 2027, but the whole fleet must transition by 2035.[viii] Some costs will be the responsibility of taxpayers. Most people driving older internal-combustion cars and light-duty pickup trucks will have to replace them with newer electric models. Some will have to pay for household electric service upgrades that may be required for charging and other electrification processes, since some older houses have 100-amp service. A minimum of 200-amp service is desirable for charging EVs while running appliances and heat pumps. It remains to be seen whether electrification will make three-phase residential service cost-effective for households with multiple EVs.

The Climate Act requires about three million zero-emissions vehicles (mostly electric) in New York by 2030. Presently, fewer than 185,000 electric vehicles are registered in the state.[ix] As of 2030, residents who need to replace their gas or oil heating systems will be required to buy heat pumps; some incentives to assist in this transition are available, but most of the cost will fall to building owners, and the cost of gas or oil will shift to an increase in electric bills.

The Climate Act assures us that the cost of not doing anything about greenhouse gas emissions is far greater than the cost of reducing emissions. Closing fossil fuel plants may help improve local air quality, and new jobs will be created as renewables are constructed. The Climate Act promises that 35% of its benefits will be directed toward underserved communities, though there are few indications of how this will be accomplished.

And what will the Climate Act do to address climate change on the global stage?

By itself, the state produces less than half a percent of global emissions, according to a widely quoted source,[x] so New York’s reduction in emissions remains largely symbolic. It would be unrealistic to expect the Climate Act to have a significant effect on problems such as excessive warming. To accomplish such an effect would require that the rest of the world implement similar measures, eliminating fossil fuel use and electrifying the transportation, buildings, industry, and agriculture sectors. Yet developing countries produce more emissions every year. Within the US, many states produce more emissions than New York, but we can’t dictate their laws and policies.

That’s the Climate Act at a glance. Next, we’ll look at what these changes mean for the electric grid of the future.

The future grid: When wind, solar, and batteries aren’t enough

The basic problem with using wind and solar to power the grid is that they’re weather-dependent resources. You can’t count on breezes and sunshine to coincide with grid demand.

Demand for electricity is highest toward the end of the day, when people come home from work, crank the AC (or turn up the heat), and start using electric appliances to make dinner, run laundry, and so on. The cumulative effect is pronounced: a spike in electric use just when solar production slows or stops, depending on the season and weather.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) can help balance things out to an extent, but lithium-ion battery technology can only provide backup for a few hours. As we rely more on intermittent renewables, we will need long-duration energy storage (multi-day) or additional power sources to supply electricity when renewables can’t—such as during winter storms or times when peak demand exceeds what BESS has stored.

So to keep the lights on, we need to develop and deploy “dispatchable emissions-free resources” (DEFRs): zero-emissions energy generation that can come online instantly when demand spikes or inclement weather reduces how much electricity renewables can supply.[xi] These resources haven’t been identified, let alone developed and put in place on a commercial scale. They might include hydrogen fuels or advanced nuclear applications. We have no idea how long it will take to develop these resources or how much they will cost.

We’re presently closing gas plants faster than we’re building renewables. The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), which manages the state’s electric grid, has warned that reliability may suffer if we continue this trend and remind us that DEFRs are needed—soon.[xii]

By 2040, New York’s grid use will peak in the winter, not the summer.[xiii] We will be using electricity for heating as well as for cooling by then. Imagine a week in winter when the temperature drops sharply, the sky is heavily overcast, and the wind isn’t blowing much. With a typical duration of fewer than eight hours, BESS doesn’t offer a lot of help. Even with existing hydropower and nuclear, electric generation would fall short of what we need to maintain reliability. We know we need DEFRs, but we don’t know what technology will do the job or what it will cost. And if we’re going to meet the Climate Act’s requirements, we don’t have long to figure it out.

New York has a unique grid. Upstate, 90% of electricity comes from zero-emissions sources. Downstate, 90% of electricity is generated using fossil fuels.[xiv] Solar and onshore wind buildout is occurring on upstate land, with limited existing options for moving that energy downstate.[xv] A great deal of new and upgraded transmission infrastructure will be needed to accomplish this goal. Presently some curtailment of upstate wind energy is already occurring;[xvi] this problem will only grow worse as we build more renewable facilities, although using BESS to collect this energy and make it available when it is needed should help matters. The Climate Act does not fully address transmission issues.

Some argue that it makes little sense to phase out nuclear energy, with its zero emissions and ability to run nearly 24/7, at a time when the grid needs all the stability it can get. Others point out that natural gas can be a relatively clean, inexpensive fuel that could help us move forward while we develop new energy technologies. The Climate Act eliminates both fuels on an aggressive timeline.

Conclusions

At the time it was passed, the Climate Act gave Andrew Cuomo new stature in certain circles. His successors—and the people of New York State—are left with the job of implementing its ambitious goals. After the Act was passed, its Scoping Plan was developed by the Climate Action Council and adopted after a series of public hearings. The Council received over 35,000 public comments during this period.

For all its talk about having a scientific basis, the Climate Act includes some slightly arbitrary elements. Its goals incorporate nice even numbers that are clearly intended to signal New York’s willingness to commit to earlier emissions goals than many other states. The Act may accomplish other tasks, but it appears to do little to combat the global effects of climate change. And it doesn’t do much to mitigate climate change, such as aiding in relocating populations from areas that may become prone to flooding or finding alternatives for farmers who may no longer be able to rely on present crops.

Ultimately, we don’t know what the Climate Act will cost, or whether we can afford it. We’re left to put our faith in a promise that it will generate more money than it will require for implementation.

The Climate Act is not a portfolio target or an aspiration; it is a law, and the consequences of not reaching its goals are unclear. In the years ahead, we may see lawsuits aimed at enforcement, as some of its targets already seem out of reach, and there seems to be little interest in amending or repealing the Act. Clearly, lawmakers don’t relish the stigma that might come with acknowledging we’re not going to meet all of the Act’s goals.

New York residents, some of whom don’t know the Climate Act exists, may be in for a few surprises in the years to come. While underserved communities may receive some help in making the changes it mandates, much of the middle class is left to fend for itself. Taxpayers and utility ratepayers will have to deal with unfunded mandates. For example, some funding is available to help school districts purchase new electric buses, but not enough the cover the full cost of vehicles, charging infrastructure, and possible electric upgrades for every school district.

It remains to be seen whether the Climate Act is a timely and measured response to the need to lower emissions, a piece of political theater leading to fiscal disaster, or something in between. The Act’s proponents view it as the start of a new era of prosperity for NY residents, while its critics suggest the eventual costs—and lack of a clear price tag—may be crippling economically. The authors of the Scoping Plan acknowledge that there are complicated issues and technological questions that need to be answered.

In parts of the state, lower-income households are often located outside of the state’s designated “disadvantaged communities”; they will not receive the same benefits as households located within those communities and may find it harder to adapt. For instance, disadvantaged communities will receive money for some of the efficiency upgrades required to make heat pumps effective in very cold climates. Many upstate lower-income residents will not be eligible for these benefits, however.

DEFR technologies have yet to be selected, developed, and deployed. Cold-weather heat pumps alone may not be adequate to heat some upstate residences, so wood or fossil-fuel backup heating may be required. Providing EV charging in areas where apartments are the norm may not be easy. This legislation was written with the assumption that the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would provide substantial funding for things like renewable energy buildout, but the IRA’s future is uncertain. At this point, the Climate Act probably raises as many questions as it answers.

[i] NYS website, The Climate Act, https://climate.ny.gov/, accessed 22 June 2025.

[ii] NYISO, Power Trends 2025, April 2025, https://www.nyiso.com/documents/20142/2223020/2025-Power-Trends.pdf/51517a1b-36fa-4f3d-d44d-eabe23598514.

[iii] Existing documents such as the Scoping Plan reflect the gradual elimination of nuclear power, but Governor Hochul recently directed the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to build a new nuclear facility. It remains unclear what specific nuclear technologies will be acceptable to the state in the future.

[iv] NYISO, Power Trends 2025.

[v] Climate Action Council (CAC), Scoping Plan, 2022, https://climate.ny.gov/resources/scoping-plan.

[vi] NYISO, Power Trends 2025.

[vii] CAC, Scoping Plan.

[viii] NYSERDA, NY School Bus Incentive Program Overview, https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Electric-School-Buses/NY-School-Bus-Incentive-Program-Overview, accessed 23 June 23, 2025.

[ix] NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (Open NY), Electric Vehicles per County dataset, 2 June 2025, https://data.ny.gov/Transportation/Electric-Vehicles-per-County/uu25-czyc/about_data, accessed 23 June 23, 2025.

[x] Roger Caiazzo, Annotated Citizens Guide to the Climate Act Page, https://reformingtheenergyvisioninconvenienttruths.com/citizens-guide-to-the-new-york-climate-act/annotated-citizens-guide-to-the-climate-act-page/, accessed 23 June 2025.

[xi] NYISO, 2023-2042 System & Resource Outlook, 23 July 2024, https://www.nyiso.com/documents/20142/46037414/2023-2042-System-Resource-Outlook.pdf/8fb9d37a-dfac-a1a8-8b3f-63fbf4ef6167?t=1721752637474.

[xii] NYISO, 2023-2043 Outlook.

[xiii] NYISO, New York’s Winter Grid Reliability Challenges, 29 October 2024, https://www.nyiso.com/documents/20142/23494579/NYs-Winter-Grid-Reliability-Challenges-10-29-24.pdf/882ca1e6-f07e-fd97-fc66-fd66c4832828.

[xiv] NYISO, Power Trends 2025.

[xv] NYISO, 2021-2040 System & Resource Outlook, 22 September 2022, https://www.nyiso.com/documents/20142/46036414/2021-2040-Outlook-Report.pdf/a6ed272a-bc16-110b-c3f8-0e0910129ade.

[xvi] NYISO, 2025 Load and Capacity Report (Gold Book), 29 April 2025, https://www.nyiso.com/documents/20142/2226333/2025-Gold-Book-Public.pdf/088438e1-02f1-5316-211b-dbca17c01b4b.