SolarDivideNY

SolarDivideNY

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JF's avatar
JF
7m

I for one am extremely opposed to agrivoltaics - any real farmer just has to laugh at this PR effort to justify using vast amounts of farmland for an inferior energy source. It's one of my pet peeves.

Hoping that this type of agriculture (I use that term very loosely) is never subsided.

From solar industry reports that about 83% of panels are compromised with line cracks and microcracks leads you to believe that leaching will be a major factor and then when hail damage occurs the farmland will be useless afterwards.

Just like solar - the agrivoltaics remains a joke of an industry, mostly a city folks fantasy, or a farmer who think he can make money grazing sheep. May as well cash in on that government money is their thinking. Hasn't worked out so well for one I know... sheep don't eat all the weeds and they have to clean up the site - part of the contract! Not so easy on thousands of acres under those panels.

Read this for leaching and see if you want to eat any sheep or vegetables from a solar farm!

https://substack.com/home/post/p-172252155

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
2m

I also read those studies of soil leaching from the solar panels and how it is already getting into some drinking water supplies. It's incredible how it does not come out of any government officials mouth. And as Joanna just stated, wait till it comes out into the open that the leeching is getting into our food supply.

It's time to go back to the Old Faithful 24/7/365 fossil fuel power plants. Lets just make them Energy Efficient. It's so possible.

Thanks Kris for this. Have A Fantastic Weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 K. Martin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture