Every time I look at a farming publication, there seems to be another article on agrivoltaics: the co-location of photovoltaic (PV) solar and agriculture. Apparently, you can grow just about anything under panels: wheat, apples, sugarcane, cabbages, cranberries. If you believe the articles, the results will be outstanding. Yields will increase; energy production will improve. Neighbors will smile.

Does this mean we can stop worrying about using farmland for solar projects? Can we just grow crops under panels, and all our problems are solved? There’s a great deal of excitement about agrivoltaics right now, with many people declaring it the definitive solution to land-use conflicts between solar development and agriculture. It’s hard to argue; agrivoltaics sounds great. Is it a silver bullet? Or is it being oversold as a solution?

Soil priorities

With about 84% of NYS solar buildout expected to occur on farmland (83% nationally), many of us have concerns about using our best agricultural land for energy production. The most useful land for solar is typically clear, flat, sunny, and located near transmission and transportation infrastructure. In other words: cropland. A good deal of NYS cropland features “priority soils”: Mineral Soil Groups (MSG) 1 through 4. These are our most capable farm soils and correlate roughly with prime farmland soils.

Rather than restrict solar to marginal farmland, NYS requires mitigation payments from large-scale solar developers to build on priority soils. These one-time conversion penalties add a bit to development costs—but clearly not enough to discourage building on prime farmland. Mitigation payments may be waived for agrivoltaic projects, so developers have a modest financial incentive to incorporate some form of co-location into their designs. Perhaps the cheapest and least complex form of co-location consists of solar sheep grazing, which will be the subject of a future post.

Solar developers know that building facilities on prime farmland is unpopular with the public. If incorporating agrivoltaics into projects contributes to public acceptance, they may find it worth some added expense.

Defining agrivoltaics

What is considered “agrivoltaics?” In the broadest sense, agrivoltaics represents any use of land for both photovoltaic solar energy and agricultural production.

In NYS, agrivoltaic projects are any “simultaneous use of land for solar photovoltaic power generation and agricultural production of ‘crops, livestock, and livestock products’ as that phrase is defined by Agriculture & Markets Law (AML) §301(2).”[i]

The solar industry would like to include even more activities that aren’t usually considered farming, such as maintaining pollinator habitats and implementing conservation measures to improve agricultural land.

American Farmland Trust (AFT) reviewed the policy implications of agrivoltaics and offers this much more specific definition:

Agrivoltaic projects have two key features: 1) Production of a marketable agricultural product throughout the full life of the solar array in accordance with a farm plan that details crop rotations, fallow periods, etc. 2) Intentional design of the solar arrays, done in consultation with farmers or other experts, to ensure that these systems are constructed, installed, and operated so that land within the array is suitable for agricultural production.

The important element here seems to be planning agricultural and solar production together. After all, we’re adopting agrivoltaic practices to take less agricultural land out of production for solar; it makes sense that facilities should be deliberately designed, not adapted to accommodate something that looks agricultural.

How to agrivoltaic

There are several common approaches to agrivoltaic projects:

Grazing livestock between or under panels. This usually requires a water source, shelter, rotational fencing, and sometimes elevating and reinforcing panel supports (as for cattle). Elevating panels and cultivating fields, vineyards, or orchards under them. Generally, this is the most expensive approach, but it allows for a wide range of agricultural production. Using vertically mounted, fencelike panels spaced to allow crop or hay production between the rows. Livestock may also be grazed in this space. Using conventional solar siting with enhanced spacing between rows for crops and farm machinery.

Most current agrivoltaic projects in NYS are only a few acres in size, although a few larger ones exist. Scale represents a key issue; if the problem is having solar projects consume thousands of acres of farmland, a few small agrivoltaic projects won’t solve it.

Agrivoltaic panel configurations may be more susceptible to damage from wind, especially when elevated. Consequently, some agrivoltaic approaches may not be appropriate in areas with high winds (or possibly heavy snow cover).

Solar versus farming

Farm producers and solar project designers don’t interact much in the wild. They tend to occupy very different social and professional spaces. Solar facilities are designed around things like insolation, local transmission/distribution capacity, transportation infrastructure, and terrain. Agricultural production involves other considerations: market trends and prices, soil and site suitability, water availability, and producer knowledge and access to suitable machinery, for example. Both usually require access to financing.

How do you bring these very different sets of considerations together, in the real world? Interactions between solar developers and farmers may be complicated. They require very different kinds of financing from different sources and have different liabilities. What happens when solar production succeeds, but agricultural production fails? What if the market for an agricultural product suddenly makes it unprofitable? Farmers need to be able to change what they produce to adapt to conditions. Solar developers may need flexibility to change the placement and type of equipment they use. As a collaboration, agrivoltaics promises to be challenging.

It seems likely that energy generation will always be the primary task on an agrivoltaic site, as it is far more profitable per acre than most agricultural activities. If tradeoffs need to be made, solar production will probably be given a higher priority than farming.

The growing agrivoltaics industry will probably remain at the center of this collaboration, bringing interested farmers and developers together. While there are obviously advantages to this arrangement, it adds a layer of cost to an already expensive venture.

Costly food, costly energy

There’s no way around it: agrivoltaic projects are expensive to develop and construct. Exact figures vary widely with the approach taken, but agrivoltaic projects tend to have far higher initial costs and may have higher ongoing expenses. Mounting systems and site preparation tend to cost much more than conventional solar, and the modules selected may cost more.[ii]

While there are anecdotal examples of agricultural crop yields increasing due to solar co-location, many yields can be expected to decrease due to shading and land loss. In Europe, for example, the yield of agrivoltaic wheat was down 16-45% over conventionally grown wheat.[iii]

A 2021 German report on the cost of agrivoltaics found significant differences between conventional and agrivoltaic versions of an 850-kW installation: [iv]

You may have noticed that these results are based on experiences in Europe. Europe has made more extensive use of agrivoltaics, as have other countries with limited agricultural land availability, including Japan. In Italy, a prohibition against conventional solar buildout on productive farmland has accelerated agrivoltaic development considerably.

In the US, we have relatively abundant quantities of farmland available to feed a much smaller population. The US has 876 million acres of farmland to feed 342 million people, while Europe has 457 million acres to feed more than 745 million.

But we should note that NYS has only 6.5 million acres of farmland and a population of 19.5 million, or about .3 acres per capita. In Europe, that number is .6 acres per capita. If Europe considers agrivoltaics a prudent investment to protect its farmland and food supply, NYS should look at the issue seriously.

What are the effects on soil?

An Italian study showed the deterioration of soil quality under panels in a conventional setting.[v] With agrivoltaics, the soil is managed much more actively, and less shading typically occurs. Preliminary data indicates that it benefits from this management.

For years, the solar industry has stated that contaminant leaching into soil and water from solar panels categorically cannot occur. In fact, research shows that it does—and highlights a pressing need for long-term monitoring.

A 2024 study of potential soil contamination from the vertical fence-type panels used in agrivoltaic installations show elevations in levels of certain toxic metals, including cadmium:

Overall, the results suggest that these installations, while generally posing no significant threat to soil quality, require ongoing monitoring. While heavy metal levels remained mostly below pollution concern standards, notable increases in Cd [cadmium] levels across all fields merit attention and continued surveillance. The study underscores the importance of diligent monitoring and assessment to maintain soil quality and prevent potential contamination in agricultural fields.[vi]

The study also notes the potential for added leaching from damaged panels, extreme weather, and corrosion.

Importantly, the study only monitored levels over a short period. Newer solar facilities are expected to remain in place for at least 30 years—after which repowering remains a strong possibility (see my post Repowering Solar Projects). Damage and delamination become more likely with age.

A 2025 study examined soil under panels installed at a 2012 facility in Poland and found significantly higher levels of several contaminants, including health-concerning levels of cadmium in panel runoff as well as indium and antimony in the soils under panels.[vii] Along with a 2019 study that found elevated levels of selenium, lithium, strontium, nickel, and barium,[viii] this one underscores the need to study solar projects over time. For more on contamination under solar panels, see Will Thompson’s recent post From Buffalo to Poland – Two Solar Farms, A World Apart, Same Toxic Story.

It is difficult to understand why this topic has not been studied more carefully. Most researchers seem to have accepted at face value the solar industry’s vigorous assertion that contamination is not possible rather than determine for themselves whether it occurs. Given the political climate in the academic world, this is not entirely surprising; no one wants to say anything negative about solar energy. When forced to, many researchers are quick to take positions such as “but contamination from fossil fuel plants is much worse.” It’s a little embarrassing.

We cannot afford to risk contaminating productive farm soils on any kind of scale; according to my latest estimates in Enough land: 2025 update, conventional solar buildout will cover about 325,000 acres of NYS farmland by 2050. We should implement rigorous soil testing procedures now and require the use of panels on agricultural land that do not contain toxic metals or PFAS chemicals. Clearly, we need more research into the effects of solar installations on soil contamination and soil quality. Soil and groundwater monitoring should be an integral part of any project on agricultural land now, along with plans for remediation if contamination occurs.

Elevated impacts

The visual impacts of agrivoltaics differ substantially between approaches. Vertically oriented panels are arguably less visually obtrusive than conventional fixed-tilt or tracking panels, for example. But when raised to accommodate vineyards and orchards, the visual effects of elevated panels would probably shock many people. It’s difficult to predict how people will react to such installations; they may be willing to accept the jarring visual effect because it represents a continuation of farming efforts, or they may react strongly to the prominent industrial elements in the overall appearance. Local permitting efforts could be complicated, as elevated panels may exceed the maximum heights of 12-15’ that many local laws specify.

Incentivizing agrivoltaics

Today, there are few incentives specifically available for agrivoltaics. In NYS, the avoidance of soil mitigation penalties represents one of the few notable financial benefits associated with developing agrivoltaic facilities. As I observed, increasing public acceptance might serve as an incentive, particularly for projects permitted at the local level. Eventually we may see requirements or encouragement for agrivoltaics written into local solar laws.

Developers of agrivoltaic projects may be eligible for a waiver of the property tax agricultural assessment conversion penalty. This penalty applies when a property with an agricultural tax assessment is converted to non-agricultural use.

I’ve heard people suggest developers are angling for agricultural tax assessments, which can be many times less than residential or commercial ones. In most municipalities, though, solar developments are exempt from property taxes for 15 years. The municipality and school district may negotiate a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement to recover some revenue. At present, though, NYS tax laws are specific: if a property is being used for energy generation, it is not eligible for an agricultural assessment even if agricultural activity also takes place on it. Of course, this could change at any point.

It will be expensive to subsidize/incentivize agrivoltaics and hard to justify from a purely economic perspective. While there is broad popular support for farming, this doesn’t usually translate into funds for farmland preservation.

Silver bullet, or hype?

I suspect what we’ll see in the world of NYS agrivoltaics over the next 10-15 years amounts mostly to hype. The fact that something is possible doesn’t make it feasible on a large scale, or profitable. As long as agrivoltaics remains unsubsidized, the field is unlikely to advance quickly. I’m not endorsing subsidies here—just observing that it can be twice as expensive to produce electricity this way as through conventional solar generation, and solar developers are not in business to prioritize food production.

By the time agrivoltaics gains real traction—assuming it does—we will likely have completed most of our initial solar buildout, covering hundreds of thousands of acres with solar panels. In this sense, agrivoltaics is in no way a silver bullet. If costs go down, however, or the public gets behind it, agrivoltaics could be much more viable in the future, especially as farmland grows scarcer. State government seems unlikely to act until it sees a clear problem.

Photos: Gabriel Jimene, Michael Fortsch, Bruno Braga, Nick Fewings on Unsplash

[i] NYS Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Growing Agrivoltaics in New York State: Advancing Understanding of Opportunities to Integrate Renewables into Working Landscapes, Report Number 23-25, October 2023, https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/-/media/Project/Nyserda/Files/Publications/Research/Other-Technical-Reports/23-25-Agrovoltaics-in-New-York--acc.pdf.

[ii] NJ Agricultural Experiment Station/Rutgers University, Economics of Agrivoltaics: Considerations for Northeast Agricultural Producers, 13 August 2024, https://agrivoltaics.rutgers.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/TAPAS_Economics-of-Agrivoltaics_RAP-Resource-Presentation_Kevin-Sullivan.pdf.

[iii] NJ Agricultural Experiment Station, Considerations.

[iv] Emiliano Bellini, Cost comparison between agrivoltaics and ground-mounted PV, 26 March 2021, https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/03/26/cost-comparison-between-agrivoltaics-and-ground-mounted-pv/.

[v] Maria Cristina Moscatelli, Rosita Marabottini, Luisa Massaccesi, Sara Marinari, Soil properties changes after seven years of ground mounted photovoltaic panels in Central Italy coastal area, Geoderma Regional, Volume 29, 2022, e00500, ISSN 2352-0094, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.geodrs.2022.e00500, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352009422000207.

[vi] Hasnain Yousuf, Muhammad Aleem Zahid, Polgampola Chamani Madara, Jaljalalul Abedin Jony, Sangheon Park, Jae Chun Song, Junsin Yi, Assessing soil pollution concerns in proximity to Fence-type solar photovoltaic system installations, Heliyon, Volume 10, Issue 11, 2024, e32156, ISSN 2405-8440, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e32156, (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844024081878).

[vii] Yandem, G., Grygoyć, K. & Jabłońska-Czapla, M. Impact of photovoltaics on soil and water by metal(loid)s including technology critical elements: preliminary study. Environ Geochem Health 47, 389 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-025-02686-4.

[viii] Robinson, Seth & Meindl, George, Potential for leaching of heavy metals and metalloids from crystalline silicon photovoltaic systems, 2019, Journal of Natural Resources and Development. 10.5027/jnrd.v9i0.02, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339029474_Potential_for_leaching_of_heavy_metals_and_metalloids_from_crystalline_silicon_photovoltaic_systems.