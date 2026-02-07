NYS has proposed 6,000 MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) statewide by 2030, and 9,400 MW by 2040. Most of this buildout is expected to use lithium-ion storage technology, leading to controversy in communities being asked to host facilities. Under certain conditions, li-ion battery technology is subject to thermal runaway, causing batteries to overheat and triggering a chain reaction that may lead to fires or explosions. In this post, I’ll be talking about the uses of these installations, the associated costs, and the risks involved in deploying them.

The NYS grid operator lists 95 BESS projects that have requested grid interconnections, totaling more than 13,000 MW. Not all these projects will be built, of course, but the total indicates strong developer interest.

Of those 95 projects, 37 are planned for the populous downstate region. The problems of installing BESS in densely populated areas have been discussed in detail and are extremely important. Less attention has been paid to the smaller, rural communities that are being asked to host many of these projects; I address some of those concerns here.

How are BESS used?

BESS have several uses, the most common of which is arbitrage: the practice of buying electricity when it’s cheap and selling when it’s more expensive. In the future, BESS could also be used to integrate wind and solar into the grid and provide stabilization. Wind and solar tend to produce energy at non-peak times, and BESS could allow more of that energy to be available during peak usage periods, at least during the summer months. There has also been discussion of replacing gas “peaker plants” with BESS installations. Peaker plants come online very rapidly during periods of high demand, providing essential stability to the grid; wind and solar can’t do this.

What do these systems cost?

BESS technology doesn’t generate cheap electricity, and installations are costly to build and operate. Energy from BESS normally costs $200-$300/MWh, which is much higher than solar or onshore wind, and even higher than pricy offshore wind. These facilities average around $0.50/watt to construct, meaning that state targets can be expected to cost about $4.7 billion, not including land acquisition, grid upgrades, or long-term replacement and disposal costs. There’s a good chance we’ll need much, much more storage to accomplish Climate Act goals. Substantial subsidies are available, and BESS installations usually receive tax breaks from host municipalities.

What are the risks?

There are several hazards associated with BESS installations, of which fire is the most common. BESS fires are relatively rare, but in NYS, we have had five BESS fires since 2023:

May 2023: East Hampton, Suffolk County

June 2023: Warwick, Orange County (1)

June 2023: Warwick, Orange County (2)

July 2023: Chaumont, Jefferson County

December 2025: Warwick, Orange County (3)

These incidents lasted for days, produced heavy smoke, led to evacuations and shelter-in-place orders, and prompted hazard monitoring. Fortunately, there were no deaths or reported injuries.

Risk: Lack of emergency response plans

BESS fires produce several highly toxic gases, including

Hydrogen fluoride

Carbon monoxide

Chlorine

Hydrogen cyanide

Other volatile organic compounds

Large areas (several square miles) may have to be evacuated, and fires may spread from one battery enclosure to another. Explosions are rare but possible. Local roads may be inadequate for mass evacuations, and existing emergency plans are often insufficient for battery incidents.

First responders generally face the most risk, but any residences, businesses, and institutions in the area may be affected. Schools, hospitals, and nursing homes may prove especially challenging to evacuate safely. NYS recommends that developers produce emergency response plans for each facility, but no formal requirement exists. BESS fires require extensive technical expertise to fight and monitor; emergency response plans should require that an expert be available on site within a specific timeframe.

Risk: Rural fire company constraints

BESS fires burn very hot: in excess of 1,000° C (1,832° F). A BESS fire does not require oxygen to burn and cannot be extinguished with water. It is typically allowed to burn itself out over a period of days and must be monitored for much longer, as the fire can reignite without warning. At an installation where one unit is burning, other units must be kept cool by spraying water on them constantly for the duration of the fire—often for days. Fighting a BESS fire may require tens of thousands of gallons of water.

As you can imagine, volunteer fire companies face special problems in fighting BESS fires. Volunteers may lack both the specialized gear and the hazardous material expertise required for li-ion fires. They have limited resources to provide coverage for both a BESS fire and any other calls that may come in while the fire is being monitored. Mutual aid must be requested, in most cases. Companies in host municipalities typically receive little training in fighting li-ion fires, and mutual aid companies may have received none.

Supplying constant water for cooling over the course of several days has proved difficult for some of the NYS fires. In rural areas, multiple tanker trucks may not be readily available (or may be needed elsewhere), and water sources may be challenging or time-consuming to access. In addition, winter access to BESS sites and water sources may be problematic due to heavy snow. In less rural areas, hydrant coverage and water supply may be limited.

Risk: Business structure and liability

Most proposed BESS facilities across NYS are being developed by businesses set up as LLCs (limited liability companies). Many of these LLCs are subsidiaries of larger corporations. While LLCs represent a common and convenient way of setting up such businesses, it should be noted that this business structure protects the parent company from the comprehensive liability that could occur as the result of a catastrophic BESS incident involving substantial loss of life and/or property, as well as far-reaching environmental damage. Communities might find it difficult to collect damages in the case of such incidents.

Risk: Contamination from PFAS, heavy metals, and toxic byproducts

BESS facilities use PFAS, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese, all of which pose environmental hazards if released through fire, leakage, or improper disposal.

In January 2025, a large fire engulfed the world’s largest BESS installation at Moss Landing, California and burned actively for at least 2 days. The fire reignited briefly in February. A 300 MW/1,200 MWh unit was 75% destroyed, and toxic smoke from the fire spread widely over the region. The fire led to the discharge of contaminated water and air, exposing the surrounding area to significant amounts of nickel, manganese, and cobalt. Heavy metals pose serious toxicity risks for many animals, including humans.

This was a large fire, but many planned NYS BESS facilities are similar in scale. We should assume that comparable risks exist in NYS, particularly near wetlands, agricultural lands, and in the watersheds for drinking water sources. Areas with porous soils and high water tables may face particular risk. Groundwater contamination poses a major concern.

BESS are typically replaced every 15 years. Recycling is not yet widely available, and BESS must be transported and disposed of as hazardous waste.

A fire in Warwick: 2025

The most recent NYS BESS fire took place in Warwick (Orange County) on the site of a previous incident in 2023. It warrants a closer look both because Warwick has been the site of three BESS incidents, and because this fire raises a wide range of concerns. The BESS site was operating without a certificate of compliance at the time of the fire, after officials expressed concerns over safety to the developer, Convergent Energy and Power. Powin, which supplied the batteries for this project, filed for bankruptcy in June 2025.

The fire burned from 19 December through 22 December, when temperatures began to decrease. Exterior paint on adjacent battery enclosures burned, but cooling efforts kept the blaze from spreading to them. Hazard monitoring commenced immediately after the fire was reported. The fire appears to have been caused by manufacturing defects that caused water infiltration. This design had been promoted as an especially safe and modern approach to BESS technology.

Luckily the fire started at night, when nearby businesses and schools were empty. The school district remained closed for most of a week. The project site has been condemned and is being deactivated until cleanup is completed; the landowner is terminating the lease with Convergent.

Air quality monitoring showed the following results:

It isn’t clear what, if any, other gases were monitored (e.g., hydrogen fluoride). While levels appear to have remained within safe limits, questions arise around limits for vulnerable populations when schools, hospitals, and nursing homes are located nearby. For instance, what is a safe chlorine gas limit for a 5-year-old child or an elderly adult with chronic respiratory difficulties?

The mayor of Warwick wrote to officials in the Town of Ulster regarding the BESS proposal they were considering and warned against trusting developer claims about safety. In a December interview, he cautioned specifically against believing talk about plans “meeting industry best practices” or “exceeding stringent state standards.”

Environmental impacts from water runoff have not been assessed. For instance, hydrogen fluoride—which is often released during these fires—dissolves in water, becoming extremely hazardous hydrofluoric acid.

Risks versus rewards

BESS have the potential to help ease problems with “renewable” energy integration in the future by storing excess generation and discharging it during times of peak demand. The technology may also assist with grid regulation. Presently, most BESS installations are used for arbitrage, however, not wind and solar integration. This suggests the major use of BESS is for the economic benefit of the developer, not for grid stabilization or wind/solar support.

BESS do not generate energy; they store it. That energy comes from whatever sources are supplying the grid at the time. In the downstate region, BESS will primarily store generation from gas plants until more offshore wind is constructed. This use has little to do with “clean energy.”

NYS BESS fires have been relatively minor compared with the January 2025 incident at Moss Landing; they occurred at much smaller facilities. Most BESS facilities listed in the grid operator’s interconnection queue are over 100 MW, however; the largest is 400 MW. What will happen when facilities here are much larger, especially in heavily populated areas?

Although safety improvements have been made to li-ion batteries, there remains a question of quality control. Clean Energy Associates (CEA) reported on this issue in 2024 with the report “BESS Quality Risks,” in which they found that 26% of systems in their extensive inspections had quality issues related to fire detection and suppression systems. Eighteen percent (18%) had quality issues related to thermal management systems:

Fire suppression and thermal management systems are critical for functional safety, and defects in these systems can lead to increased risk of fire.

This quality control issue suggests that even if li-ion technology itself is growing safer, manufacturing standards are not keeping pace.

Conclusions

Advocates of BESS insist that “the latest” li-ion technology is safe, that incidents are extremely rare, and communities are being misled by activists who find inaccurate information on the Internet. Most of what I have presented here comes from industry, government, news, and academic sources. While we would all like to say that the chance of a BESS fire occurring is so remote that it can be dismissed; five fires in NYS in the last three years suggest otherwise.

While proponents assert that utility-scale BESS deployments are crucial for NYS’s energy goals, the economic, environmental, and safety risks remain profound. The high costs of facilities, questions about adequate emergency response, environmental threats, and real-world incidents highlight the need for a cautious, community-first approach to battery storage. Policymakers should address these challenges before endorsing a large-scale BESS rollout across NYS.

Some communities have banned BESS installations altogether, while others have put moratoria in place. Efforts are underway to place BESS siting within the control of the NYS Office of Renewable Energy and Transmission Siting (ORES), removing local control over these projects. Doing so would place unacceptable burdens on local communities and their emergency services, especially volunteer fire companies. NYS should not be placing the health and safety of its residents at risk to achieve theoretical energy goals.

Once again, no measures that we take will impact climate change, due to NYS’s modest emissions. If we’re serious about building out wind and solar, we need real dispatchable emissions-free energy resources (DEFRs) and/or batteries that can store large amounts of energy for several days or weeks to use when sunshine and breezes fail us.

Photos by RWE.com, Njec Soklic, Christopher Luther, and Clay Banks on Unsplash.