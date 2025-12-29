I haven’t posted in several weeks due to holiday baking efforts. I’ll be back in January.

Go make cookies

A friend once framed it for me: that moment in a tense Town Board meeting when the municipality’s attorney responds to your concerns about solar project screening with words whose obvious meaning is: “Go make cookies.”

I’ve been told to go make cookies by attorneys, developers, and municipal officials so many times that I’m pretty much immune to it. “You say you’re not building on productive farmland, but all of the soils on the proposed site belong to mineral soil group Classes 2 and 3,” I’ll say. “Those are some of New York State’s best soils.”

“Go make cookies.”

At a certain point, you just embrace it. Cookies are a lovely thing. I make excellent cookies, my friends and neighbors assure me. Moist and chewy when they should be, and tender and crumbly when they shouldn’t. I’ve worked hard to achieve my cookie-making success and am proud of the results.

Ginger molasses crinkle cookies

These are nice and chewy, with a lot of spicy, gingery zing. These were originally inspired by Mollie Katzen’s Still Life with Menu Cookbook (1994). Use unsulphured molasses, not standard blackstrap.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a mixer bowl, combine

½ cup melted salted butter ¼ cup dark molasses 1 cup light brown sugar, packed 1 large egg, beaten 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

In a separate bowl, mix together

2 cups all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon cinnamon (Ceylon is best) 1 teaspoon allspice 2 ½ teaspoons ginger (1 teaspoon mustard powder for extra zing)

Place in a small bowl

¼ cup white sugar

Add the dry ingredients to the wet in 3 parts. Beat until just combined. The dough should be soft but cohesive. Roll into 1-tablespoon balls and roll in the white sugar. This will cause the cookies’ surface to crinkle nicely when baked. Place the cookies about 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-covered cookie sheet and bake for about 9 minutes. Check for doneness. You want them to have puffed slightly but have firm edges; they’ll be slightly underdone when you pull them from the oven and may not have crinkled. Give them another minute or two if the edges aren’t firm. Some good reading while they’re baking: Substack posts by Robert Bryce and Irina Slav. Treat yourself to some subscriptions for the holidays!

Remove from oven and bang the pan lightly on the stove top to deflate the cookies. Let them sit for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Chocolate coconut macaroons

Chewy, fudgy, and moist, these are remarkably easy to make. I don’t use sweetened coconut very often, but I make an exception for these cookies.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a mixer bowl, combine and beat together until they reach the consistency of thick soup

4 large egg whites ½ cup white sugar

Add

1 (14-ounce) bag shredded, sweetened coconut ¼ cup cocoa 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract

Mix until well-combined, but don’t overbeat. Scoop into 1-tablespoon lumps about 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-covered cookie (or ungreased) cookie sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, check for doneness. They should be firm but not crisp. Let them sit for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack. These take a while to bake, so you can read more: Meredith Angwin, The Energy Bad Boys, and The Honest Broker.

Both of these cookies should sell nicely at solar project-opposition bake sales. My neighbors are also very fond of them, as are members of my medieval recorder consort.

Some general thoughts on cookie-making

I almost always use unsalted, fresh butter. It produces especially tender results as a rule and is vital for really good chocolate chip cookies. Butter picks up off-flavors easily; I usually purchase it fresh for cookie-making rather than use what I have in the fridge. Use eggs from friends’ hens when you can. Only use real vanilla. If all you have is the artificial stuff, skip it.

Generally, I bake cookies with the oven light on so I can watch their progress and pull them out before they overbake. Overbaking is the number one cause of cookie failure. Remember, your cookies will continue to bake for a minute or two after you’ve removed them from the oven and plan accordingly. Always err on the side of underbaking, if you must err.

Above all: enjoy!

The PDF of this post is formatted so you can print the recipes on one page.