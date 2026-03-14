“I have very strong home rule, and if the locals don’t want it, I can’t jam it down their throats.”

—NYS governor Kathy Hochul on solar development, 11 March 2026

In fact, the Governor is quite mistaken. The state can—and does—force grid-scale solar projects on local communities that would prefer not to host them. Home rule in NYS does not apply to large electric generating facilities. It hasn’t for quite some time.

I often hear upstate residents say that NYS is a home rule state, so communities should have the right to decide whether to host large solar and wind projects. Many people feel developers should be required to follow local laws, and communities should be able to stop or impose limits on projects that substantially change their character, ecosystems, and/or economy.

But the state firmly controls the permitting process for solar and wind projects over 25 MW. Local communities have remarkably little input into the siting of these projects.

In my post It’s not about prettiness, I described some of the reasons why communities want to stop or modify some of these projects: the loss of rural identity and the lack of benefits from hosting them, for instance. Upstate NY has seen bitter struggles over siting large solar and wind projects and will see more in the future. Issues around land use, agriculture, and the environment regularly cause conflicts.

I’d been planning this post for several weeks before Governor Hochul made her ill-considered remark. In this post, I look at how the state and local communities ended up at odds with one another. I discuss the state’s efforts to control grid-scale solar siting and examine a hypothetical project to see how this works in practice.

A quick disclaimer: I’m not a lawyer and have undoubtedly missed some legal nuances here. In the interest of brevity, I’ve also omitted certain important issues; I’ll try to address them in future posts. In writing this post, I realized it was a dry subject and introduced a conflict that’s a little more entertaining than battles over soil types, habitat for threatened and endangered species, or other topics that often arise. The cows are imaginary; the conflicts are real.

What is home rule?

Home rule refers to the constitutional authority granted to local governments that allows them to govern themselves and make decisions on local matters without needing state approval. The NYS Constitution includes the statement

[E]very local government shall have power to adopt and amend local laws not inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution or any general law relating to its property, affairs or government.

Local governments can pass their own laws if they don’t conflict with the Constitution or general laws. How does this work in practice?

Let’s assume NYS law requires a minimum of 36” fences for all livestock enclosures in the state. The Town of Highcow in upstate NY is home to 13 farms raising rare Latvian Jumping Cows (LJCs), which have been known to clear 42” obstacles. Town residents have had so much trouble with escaped cows that they passed a law requiring cow enclosure fencing to be at least 48” high.

Home rule protects Highcow’s right to pass such a law, which addresses a specific local concern and doesn’t conflict with a state (general) law.

Recently, more LJC breeders have been moving into the area and are finding a shortage of land available for new farms. Highcow wants to preserve farmland for its thriving LJC industry, so they recently passed a new solar law that says 1) no solar plants may be built in agricultural or residential districts, 2) a solar plant may only cover 30% of the lot on which it’s built, and 3) no solar plant may exceed 60 acres. In addition, no lithium-ion battery storage systems are permitted in the town.

A major solar developer has notified the state that it wants to build Old Bess Solar, a 200-MW project on 1,200 acres of pasture and croplands in the Town of Highcow. The project includes 400 MWh of battery storage. Will the project be allowed to proceed? Should the town be able to stop it or require substantial modifications? To answer those questions, we need to understand a little about NYS’s energy siting laws and how they came about.

How we got here from there: A short history

For a little context, let’s go back about 15 years.

In 2011, NYS faced problems siting energy and transmission projects. Individual towns could—and did—stall transmission and electric power plant projects intended to serve large numbers of residents. The ensuing uncertainty made developers reluctant to undertake projects in NYS. One eventual outcome might have been a grid that failed to provide reliable service to customers across large regions of the state.

Article X/Article 10

Enacted in 2011, Article X of the NYS Public Service Law put a stop to most opportunities for local “interference.” It put siting review and decisions for large power plants in the hands of the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board). In 2015, Article X was reenacted as Article 10 to include large wind and solar energy facilities. Reportedly, then-governor Andrew Cuomo was “tired of the drama” associated with siting energy facilities and pushed for changes. From the Siting Board FAQs:

Q. What is Article 10?

A. “Article 10”… is a general state law that is applicable in all of New York State. Article 10 empowers the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) to issue Certificates of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need… authorizing the construction and operation of major electric generating facilities.

Q. What is meant by the term “major”?

A. An electric generating facility is deemed to be “major” if it has the capacity to generate 25,000 kilowatts (25 megawatts) or more of electricity. The 25 megawatt threshold is roughly equivalent to the average electric power needs of 30,000 households in New York State.

Two things stand out here.

First, Article 10 is explicitly referred to as a “general law.” This sets up the conditions for superseding local laws. Article 10 has been justified by the argument that major energy infrastructure is too important to too many people for it to remain vulnerable to local control. The needs of the many outweigh the wishes of the few. If a local law makes building the project difficult, like Highcow’s solar law, the developer can claim it is “unreasonably burdensome.” The Siting Board has typically agreed with developers and waived such laws. Under Article 10, local municipalities were still engaged in the process, but they could not determine the outcome.

Second, the threshold for Article 10 is based on capacity—25 MW—rather than the amount of electricity generated. A 25-MW solar plant doesn’t generate the same amount of electricity as a wind facility, let alone a gas or nuclear plant. The “30,000-household” equivalent doesn’t apply to solar or wind (and is probably over-generous for other technologies as well). Below is a brief comparison of energy technologies.,

Thus, a 25-MW solar facility might serve the equivalent of about 5,500 households: just 18% of the 30,000 households mentioned above.

Section 94-c of the Executive Law

NYS has very aggressive plans for building wind and solar facilities to meet its Climate Act targets of 70% “renewable” energy by 2030 and 100% zero-emissions energy by 2040. For a variety of reasons, these facilities aren’t being built quickly enough for the state to meet those targets. When buildout goes slowly, the state seems predisposed to blame the permitting process, and community participation in particular.

The state deemed Article 10 too slow and cumbersome. In 2021, the legislature replaced Article 10 with Section 94-c of the NYS Executive Law, establishing the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) and formally tying the law to Climate Act targets. Complete project applications that hadn’t been processed within a year were subject to automatic approval.

Community participation became even more limited, and a good deal of control was consolidated under ORES. After this streamlining of the siting process, a few additional facilities were approved, but buildout was still slow. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) still controlled many aspects of siting, and other agencies retained separate authority.

Article VIII and the RAPID Act

In April 2024, the RAPID Act repealed Section 94-c, and Article VIII of the Public Service Law was enacted. Electric generating facility siting was fully consolidated under ORES, and most transmission siting was added to ORES’ responsibilities.

The RAPID Act prioritized transmission, energy storage technologies, and projects deemed critical to reliability or decarbonization. The “unreasonably burdensome” test continued to apply. Article VIII and ORES currently control the siting of new solar and wind projects over 25 MW. Still more laws are being considered to streamline this process and speed buildout.

Land-use planning and home rule

It’s also worth understanding a little about how towns handle land-planning and zoning through comprehensive plans. The state actively encourages towns to develop and regularly update comprehensive plans. In case you’re not familiar with these documents, here’s a basic description:

A comprehensive plan… is a document designed to guide the future actions of a community. It explains a future vision with long-term goals and objectives for all activities that affect the local government. Most plans are written to project over a 10 to 20-year period post-adoption.

These plans

Provide a basis for zoning laws

Define the community’s identity and priorities

Guide investment and development

Three years ago, Highcow updated its comprehensive plan. Town residents agreed overwhelmingly that they wanted Highcow to support and expand the thriving LJC farming industry and to exclude wind or solar development from residential and agricultural areas. Old Bess falls squarely in an agricultural district.

Highcow, home rule, and Old Bess Solar

Armed with our knowledge of these laws and municipal land planning, let’s look again at Highcow’s situation. At 200-MW, Old Bess Solar clearly qualifies as a “major electric generating facility.” This means that Highcow’s Town Board won’t review and approve or deny a permit for the project as they might for a smaller solar plant. Siting approval will be handled by ORES under Article VIII. The community will be informed about the project, but it won’t have much say in the conditions under which the project is sited, and it won’t have the ability to exclude the project through local laws.

Under NYS law, Old Bess Solar will very likely proceed. Article VIII and the Climate Act supersede Highcow’s more restrictive local law; home rule does not apply. The developers must submit studies, an application, and other materials to ORES, of course. They will have to request a waiver from Highcow’s solar law. ORES will almost certainly conclude that conforming to the local law is unreasonably burdensome. The law makes building a grid-scale solar plant nearly impossible and excludes battery storage altogether.

Most Highcow residents feel that home rule should protect their ability to shape the future of Highcow. They want the town to flourish as the crown jewel of NYS’s jumping cow industry and believe they’ll experience real socioeconomic losses due to Old Bess Solar. Many of the current LJC farmers are trying to expand their operations, and would-be LJC farmers regularly make inquiries about buying land in the town.

ORES has been quick to point out that Old Bess Solar would only occupy 4% of the Town of Highcow’s land. Obviously, there’s still plenty of land left where the LJCs can frolic. Never mind that no farmland is currently on the market or available to rent.

Highcow has an area of 30,000 acres. Of that, 12,000 acres are used for agriculture; of these, about 9,000 acres are cropland and pasture. So, while Old Bess would only cover 4% of the town’s overall land, it would occupy over 13% of the open farmland. That’s a considerable amount, given that LJC farmers are constantly looking for more land.

The Old Bess site has particular value to LJC farmers because of its proximity to their own operations. Some 60% of the town’s farmers rent land from other farmers, and four farms expect to lose pasture/forage land when Old Bess is constructed. Old Bess Solar will pay landowners far more per acre than the farmers can afford for rent.

As you can see, local conditions make this approval decision especially important to the Highcow community. It’s doubtful that any existing LJC operations will have to shut down because of Old Bess, but it will be more challenging for new LJC farmers to get started in Highcow.

The town received state funding to update its comprehensive plan. It would seem ironic, for the state to then mandate development that is clearly at odds with Highcow’s expressed priorities. What is the point of asking towns to determine their land-use plans if the state can override them on this scale?

Should ORES be the entity that decides whether and under what conditions Old Bess proceeds? Would Highcow deny the solar developer’s application, given the chance? The town has already approved two community solar plants without much controversy.

For many people in Highcow, the town’s identity as a premiere LJC center is threatened by the sheer scale of Old Bess. They believe Old Bess will completely change the nature of the area. And it probably will represent a substantial shift. Two other grid-scale solar developers have applied for grid interconnections in the town, which features excellent access to transmission infrastructure. Some towns and regions in similar situations have been inundated with solar development. Cumulative effects are not typically considered by ORES.

As state agencies see it, we need Old Bess Solar to meet Climate Act targets and to provide more electric generation to replace what we’ve been losing through the retirement of fossil fuel plants. Home rule is a luxury the state can’t afford in such situations; the needs of the many outweigh the wishes of the few.

The many and the few

Should home rule prevail in Highcow? It seems fair to ask whether solar and wind projects, with their extensive land requirements and intermittent contributions to the grid, provide enough benefits to “the many” to justify superseding the wishes of the few.

Does Article VIII make sense in terms of land use versus contribution to the grid? “The few” are impacted directly by the nature and scale of this project. “The many” will receive limited benefits from it. But if enough Old Bess projects are excluded by communities, the state will never reach its Climate Act goals.

Community solar plants routinely receive municipal approval; in fact, they’re the solar success story of the Climate Act right now. Is the state tacitly acknowledging that larger plants are fundamentally different, in denying communities the right to refuse them?

Right now the state is embracing the decide-announce-defend approach to solar and wind development. “Community involvement” is an afterthought and an inconvenience. Our approach as a state has been to let developers choose sites and then provide approval. I’ll talk more about siting strategies—or the lack of them—in a future post.

Epilogue

There are over 80 solar projects applying for grid interconnections in the New York Independent System Operator’s interconnection queue as of this writig. ORES has approved about 25; a few others were approved by the Siting Board. The combined total still doesn’t provide enough capacity to meet Climate Act goals. It stands to reason—and the Public Service Commission has acknowledged—that siting will grow more difficult as the best sites are claimed early by developers. It will grow increasingly difficult to provide for the needs many and still respect the rights of the few to determine their own futures.

The scale on which this conflict is unfolding is potentially enormous; we’ve barely started to build out wind and solar in upstate NY. Old Bess is a relatively low-conflict site. Solar developers are choosing the lowest-conflict sites now. The choices get harder from here. Conflicts will grow fiercer, and some communities that initially welcomed solar may decide they’ve had enough. The open spaces that solar projects require have value to the people who live among them, and they’re growing more scarce.

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