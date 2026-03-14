NY Solar Divide

NY Solar Divide

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Gary's avatar
Gary
3d

Re capacity factor. I get it that the average output theoretically powers 5,000+ homes, but in reality doesn’t a 25MW solar project power around 30,000 homes eighteen percent of the year and zero homes 82 percent of the year?

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2 replies by Kris Martin and others
Steve Helmin's avatar
Steve Helmin
2d

I love the chart.

If a MW of solar requires 5 - 10 acres of land in upstate NY and 25MW serves only 5500 households, then it follows that the same 5 - 10 acres can only serve about 220 homes.

What a waste of land.

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