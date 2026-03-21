They’re coming into the home stretch: another field of proposed grid-scale solar and wind facilities in upstate NY. The track stewards will eventually sort out the winners and announce them to the general public. It’s probably not too late to get your wagers in, if you care to gamble on such things.

Recap: In The great wind and solar race, I looked at projects that might be submitting bids to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) for renewable energy certificate (REC) contracts. Wind and solar projects need subsidies to be viable in NYS, and RECs are the state’s primary form of subsidy for them. One REC is created for each megawatt hour (MWh) of “renewable” energy generated. NYSERDA pays wind and solar producers for RECs and then sells them to utilities, who pass the cost on to ratepayers.

All of this was meant to be a temporary mechanism for helping the solar and wind industries to get their footing, but it’s looking now as if RECs are a semi-permanent aspect of NYS energy costs. It can be expensive to produce electricity in NYS—the cost of generating grid-scale solar now tops $100/MWh. The wholesale price of electricity in NYS typically runs $40-75/MWh, so developers can’t make money unless they have REC contracts. RECs help make up the difference between the price for electricity that developers receive and the real cost of generating that electricity.

Every year, NYSERDA issues a Tier 1 Large Renewables solicitation for bids. The most recent one was issued in 2025, with bids due in December. Awards were expected to start in February 2026, with a public announcement of the winners coming later in the spring. By now, most developers who submitted bids probably know the outcome.

What did NYSERDA ask for? This solicitation was for 5,600,000 MWh of new “renewable” generation. It received bids for half of that. Solar projects in the running total 1,188.5 MW, and wind projects add 400.5 MW. A few hydroelectric projects add some very minor capacity. And while the total amount of generation to be added is given by NYSERDA as 2,800,000 MWh, we know from experience that such amounts are likely to have been inflated by overstated capacity factors.

Will these projects let us meet Climate Act 2030 goals? Spoiler alert: no. More on that later.

The resulting field includes 11 solar projects, 4 wind projects, and 4 minor hydroelectric projects. The solar and wind projects include:

Flint Mine Solar, Coxsackie and Athens (Greene Co.)

Greens Corners Solar Park, Watertown and Hounsfield (Jefferson Co.)

Hecate Energy Greene 1, Coxsackie (Greene Co.)

Hecate Energy Greene 2, Coxsackie (Greene Co.)

Limestone Solar, Lyme (Jefferson Co.)

Little Salmon Solar Farm, Covington and Westville (Franklin Co.)

Mohawk Solar, Canajoharie and Minden (Montgomery Co.)

North Seneca Solar Project, Waterloo and Junius (Seneca Co.)

Oxbow Hill Solar, Fenner (Madison Co.)

Rich Road Solar Energy Center, Canton (St. Lawrence Co.)

Watkins Glen Solar Energy Center, Dix (Schuyler Co.)

Canisteo Wind Energy Center, Jasper (Steuben Co.) (upgrade)

Chateaugay Windpark, Churubusco (Franklin and Clinton Co.)

Ellenburg Windpark, Churubusco (Franklin and Clinton Co.)

Wethersfield Windpark, Wethersfield (Wyoming)

I’ve noted in earlier posts that quite a few solar projects have received siting permits from the state over the years without starting construction. Their NYSERDA contracts have expired or been cancelled. I suggested that these would be prime candidates for this year’s field of bidders, and here they are; the solar projects above have all received permits except for Limestone and Little Salmon. I’ve included a table detailing the solar projects and their permitting status at the end of this post. Having permits means they’re ready to start construction this spring. That’s essential, because deadlines for federal subsidies are close. A couple of projects had not yet received permits; one is fairly far along in the process, and the other lags far behind the rest of the field.

The race for subsidies

Once they receive NYSERDA contracts, these projects must have construction underway by 4 July 2026 to qualify for all-important federal tax credits. They must complete construction and be operating by 31 December 2027 to receive the credits, so it’s going to be a fast and furious construction season.

Most of these projects reflect significant investment on the part of the developer already. They’ve gone through the grid operator’s process to obtain a grid interconnection and have been paying lease options to landowners for years. They’ve completed the years-long siting approval process.

For instance, Mohawk Solar was the first large solar plant to be approved under the state’s Article 10 permitting process. Flint Mine Solar purchased most of its site outright, subdividing large parcels so the owners could keep their homes. This practice is a rarity in the upstate solar development world. Flint Mine was permitted in 2021, along with the adjacent but unrelated Hecate Energy Greene 1 and 2 (actually one project), shortly after Mohawk Solar.

Some developers have even negotiated payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) and host benefit agreements with the communities where they will be located. Projects like these fit NYSERDA’s criterion for “maturity” and have an excellent chance of being awarded a contract, unless costs have risen too steeply.

It appears that Flint Mine Solar has received a new contract, as they have scheduled tree-clearing in March 2026. Many communities are being caught by surprise, as they assumed these projects were cancelled long ago, and few have been kept up to date by these developers. Coxsackie (pronounced “cook SOCK ee,” population 8,300), in Greene County, already has three solar plants, for example, but may soon have five.

We won’t know the terms of these REC contracts for years to come; NYSERDA doesn’t disclose this information until the project is operating. I’ve probably mentioned that transparency is not their strong point, and communicating Climate Act costs appears generally taboo in NYS government. We can expect this field to include the most expensive wind and solar projects yet built in NYS. While politicians like to say wind and solar are cheap energy sources because they have no fuel costs, capital costs are high here. Solar is not cheap to build in NYS.

Post-race results

NYS is facing electric reliability shortfalls in the coming years due to retiring fossil fuel plants. Will this new generation help? Probably not a lot. As I’ve pointed out, we don’t have the transmission infrastructure to deliver much of this energy where it needs to go. And let’s be honest, these projects will only generate when we have enough wind and sun. What we need is reliable generation in the downstate area; this buildout does almost nothing to address that concern.

The submission for Hecate Energy Greene 1, a 30-MW solar project now owned by Greenbacker, has this to say about the energy it will generate (emphasis mine):

Once the Project is fully operational, it is projected to generate upwards of 38,728 megawatt-hours “MWh”) of clean, sustainable electricity in a single year. [T]he Project will have the ability to provide 100% clean, affordable electricity to approximately 3,830 households within Greene County.

The race to 2030

What do these projects mean for Climate Act goals? I’ve previously estimated our 2030 targets; this is where we stand now, assuming that all projects submitting bids receive awards:

Clearly, we’re not making our 2030 goals for solar and wind buildout. Without federal tax credits, these projects are not viable. If NYS doesn’t add hefty amounts to future REC payments, buildout will be stalled until tax credits are put in place again.

Environmental justice for the win

I mentioned that some communities have been caught by surprise. Apparently, that’s not the case with Mohawk Solar, whose developer (Avangrid) claims to have been fully transparent with its host community during its long hiatus. And if it’s a surprise, it certainly must be a pleasant one:

The construction and operation of Mohawk Solar is in the public interest of the community. The facility will have a positive impact towards the local economy during construction and operation by providing local employment opportunities, increased revenue to local municipalities, and purchases of products and services in the local community. Beyond generating clean, reliable energy, it brings direct economic participation into disadvantaged communities in New York. It also strengthens the local tax base, as new property tax revenue helps fund schools, emergency services, and municipal improvements –without raising taxes for existing residents. These impacts become a platform for share [sic] economic opportunity, environmental justice, and community empowerment.

Sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it? Many developers state that the local municipalities are pleased to host the project; evidently these communities don’t mind having their local laws waived or having no say in the siting decision. Framing solar development as a platform for environmental justice and community empowerment strikes me as particularly rich.

Of course, some residents will welcome these projects for a variety of reasons. While solar projects don’t pay taxes, tax-like PILOT revenue has been a major selling point in some locations. Rural upstate NY taxes are high and the tax base is small.

But the state is in the process of limiting the assessments of solar plants to roughly 25% of their actual value. This limit will keep PILOT payments low for developers and seems like a very peculiar form of environmental justice.

Conclusions: Down to the wire

In all probability, the winning projects will be some of the last that will be completed by 2030. Based on past events, I suspect NYSERDA will move the goalposts to make it look as if we’re close to meeting our targets. They can inflate generation numbers to make the totals look better by using higher capacity factors than the projects are likely to achieve, for example, and they can adjust overall requirements downward or dates outward. They’ll do their best to look as if they’ve been effective at procuring “renewable” generation when, in fact, they’re not making a whole lot of progress.

As I’ve pointed out previously, demand is expected to increase sharply in the coming years, and NYS has already lost 2,000 MW of fossil-fuel capacity that hasn’t been replaced. I’ll talk about that more in an upcoming post. I’ll also report on the outcome of bidding on Tier 1 Large-Scale Renewables.

At this point, Governor Hochul appears aware that 2030 Climate Act “renewable” buildout goals are out of reach. On the other hand, many legislators are doubling down on the need for more solar and wind buildout, seemingly unaware of the cost, availability of developers and construction firms, and time required to permit and construct these projects. Meanwhile upstate communities are growing increasingly unhappy with state-mandated siting for these projects. Should be an interesting couple of months—stay tuned. Meanwhile, as promised, below are the projects bidding on NYSERDA REC contracts.

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Photos by Sean Foster, Justin Ziadeh, and Francesco Liotti on Unsplash.

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