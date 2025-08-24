SolarDivideNY

2d

Not only are solar projects ugly, but 10 years down the road they'll likely discover the materials they use cause cancer or other health issues. How much money is New York going to throw at these "green" projects?

1d

Will Thompson is a treasure that those of us who have been fighting this mess in VA for years, follow and admire. The first time I read his posts, I knew he was a warrior that our VA county groups needed.

Though you speak of NY, those of us in the rest of the rural areas, who are fighting this mess, have similar issues which help all of us to share. Thanks for your work in this fight.

