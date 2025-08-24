In this post I look more closely at opposition to grid-scale solar projects in upstate NY, drawing on my own eight years of experience opposing and supporting solar in rural communities.

The transformation

In writing Why is NYS solar buildout taking so long? I reviewed hundreds of comments from rural residents and officials opposing grid-scale solar in their communities. Researchers have found that 42% of upstate NY residents oppose solar installations in or near their communities, 44% support them, and 14% remain neutral. [i]

The authors of that study learned that concern about climate change didn’t predict support for solar. Neither did age, socioeconomic factors, or political ideology. Researchers are noticing that solar opposition isn’t a simple NIMBY (not in my back yard) response. Instead, it appears to relate more to issues of perceived injustice and what researchers call a sense of place.

As I discussed in Upstate, downstate, solar buildout is concentrated in areas of the state where incomes are lowest. Of the 10 counties with the highest proposed levels of renewable energy buildout, eight had median household incomes in the bottom third of NYS counties. Six out of 10 were in the lowest quarter.

Upstate residents aren’t alone in their opposition to solar buildout. They have counterparts in places like India and South Korea.[ii], [iii] Across the globe, we’re witnessing the transformation of farmland into industrial energy-generating facilities, and it’s not sitting well with rural populations.

Visual matters

The solar industry often fails to acknowledge that residents oppose different projects for different reasons. Although common reasons exist, some are unique to each community. One project might reduce farmland rental options for farmers, forcing them to downsize their operations. Another project might surround a popular historical attraction. Yet another might consume a third of a town’s land, limiting options for future development.

Solar developers often emphasize visual appearance when they address opposition. This focus isn’t random. First, appearance is a relatively simple problem to address. Plant a few trees, and the problem goes away, right? Second, aesthetic appeal has subjective elements, so it’s difficult to build strong arguments with it. Finally, we place a relatively low social value on appearance in comparison to other concerns (e.g., environmental, economic).

By saying opposition is all about appearance, the industry—and state officials—can shame people for their concerns. The message is clear: how can you worry about your view when climate change threatens us all?

What if it’s not all about prettiness? What if the real impact of solar relates to what it represents, and what it replaces? It’s true: people who live near proposed and existing solar plants often say that they don’t want to look at solar arrays. But things break down a bit when they talk about why:

“We did not buy our 6-plus acres of land and build a home over 30 years ago to look out our back windows at a sea of moving solar panels. We have enjoyed watching nature undisturbed for all this time. The deer that annually eat the apples off our trees as well as the groundhogs stopped coming the year [the solar developer] was testing the land.”[iv]

There’s a lot more going on here than aesthetic displeasure. Upstate communities are clearly reacting to industrialization, not simple unattractiveness. A solar project is an industrial electric generating facility—a very large one. Solar development industrializes rural landscapes, rendering them unrecognizable.

The rural bargain

Rural residents have made certain tradeoffs that their more urban counterparts might find difficult to understand. Many have accepted lower wages, longer commutes, limited access to healthcare and advanced educational opportunities, and fewer prospects for cultural enrichment in exchange for a different way of experiencing life: for being more present in the natural world.

After an area has been industrialized by solar development, what’s next? How can anyone argue against further industrialization? How can you still call such a place rural?

In rural areas, industry serves several purposes. It provides the amenities of modern life, tax revenues, and decent jobs.

Without direct financial benefits or jobs, grid-scale solar projects would have very little to offer. On the contrary, they might be likely to discourage the tourism on which some upstate communities depend and reduce residential property values.[v]

Rural residents often object to the fact that the electricity being generated by these facilities ultimately benefits distant urban populations, and that the jobs associated with them consist of temporary construction work. Temporary jobs are not in high demand in most rural areas. Moreover, many solar projects have failed to hire local workers. In some areas, solar construction jobs compete with those offered by local employers, many of whom can’t afford to pay union-scale wages.

Solar developers state unequivocally that they cannot afford to pay property taxes and insist on negotiating payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements. In most cases, developers of larger facilities negotiate with a county industrial development agency (IDA).

A PILOT agreement states that the developer will make annual payments that are significantly less than property taxes would be, but typically more than the taxes previously paid on the land. It’s an incentive that is often combined with sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions to entice solar developers to build projects in a particular municipality/school district. Usually, a PILOT is associated with industrial projects that increase local permanent employment; solar projects are a notable exception to this rule. County IDAs are increasingly likely to negotiate PILOTs only at a community’s specific request rather than taking the initiative of seeking out these projects.

Historically, residents have expressed mixed feelings about non-solar PILOTs, with many complaining that they don’t reduce taxes or improve schools. Some have grown cynical and see PILOTs as just another way developers take advantage of communities. Still, in the most underserved parts of the state—where renewable buildout is concentrated—PILOTs offer some hope for tax relief.

Decide, announce, coerce

The state and solar industry insist that the socioeconomic benefits of building grid-scale solar projects outweigh whatever losses communities experience. This paternalistic view argues that temporary construction jobs and PILOT revenues represent a fair trade for converting farmland and forest to industrial facilities.

NYS controls the siting of solar facilities over 25 MW; the state has taken the permitting process for grid-scale facilities out of local hands. This process was originally developed with fossil fuel and nuclear facilities in mind, which meet with their share of local opposition. But those are usually more physically contained projects, and NYS never attempted this kind of intense, widespread buildout previously. According to the NYS Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), close to 70 grid-scale renewable energy projects are currently under development.[vi]

Does our state government really believe that rural residents aren’t rational or intelligent enough to decide for themselves where renewable buildout makes sense? In my satirical post Clean energy for NYC, I propose clearing and grading Central Park for an 800-acre solar site. I wanted to point out that although Manhattan residents might respond to the loss of their iconic park with outrage, no one would accuse them of being NIMBYs.

It’s worth noting that NYS’s community solar buildout has been highly successful; the state has the largest installed capacity of community solar in the nation: mostly 5-MW projects that serve the electric distribution system rather than connecting to medium and high-voltage transmission lines. These projects are sited under local—not state—control.

In other words, where the state has allowed municipalities to control siting, buildout has moved very quickly. If municipalities are able to make decisions for small projects that further NYS’s climate goals, why not for large ones? Is there something fundamentally different about grid-scale solar? If so, shouldn’t we be looking at that more carefully before forcing it on towns?

We have already seen some of the weaknesses inherent in the decide-announce-defend model of community engagement. This model essentially invites opposition—which the state suppresses. The state has allied itself with corporate interests rather than with residents. Pervasive, ongoing efforts to quash local opposition now may have lasting consequences.

Will Thompson of the Don’t Get Played Cooperative sums up the problem of limiting community participation in the solar development process:

Developers can’t hold a token “listening session” and pretend they’ve understood a community’s full story. The people who live there—and will live with the consequences for decades—are the only ones qualified to weigh those risks.[vii]

The state’s response to increased local opposition has been to reduce community involvement in the siting process. For example, Article 10 of the Public Service Law, which allows the state to overrule municipalities in siting large solar projects, originally allowed communities to appoint two ad hoc, non-voting members to the Siting Board overseeing permit reviews for a project.

In later proceedings, the Siting Board no longer included ad hoc members, and the idea of this kind of participation vanished altogether when Section 94-c of the Executive Law (and later Article VIII of the Public Service Law) was implemented.

Compensation, justice, and grand gestures

Now the state is seeking to lower PILOT payments as well by requiring the use of a methodology that significantly reduces appraisal amounts. This crackdown has further antagonized some communities.

While some socioeconomic effects are assessed during the siting process, these topics are addressed so narrowly that issues such as lower property values and reduced revenue from tourism and agriculture are not considered in any depth. The effects that are evaluated are mostly limited to employment and property tax revenue, which the state has preemptively decided will provide a net benefit to communities.

Many of the Climate Act’s goals are symbolic, not practical. Building grid-scale solar projects won’t have a measurable effect on climate change. If the state is going to make symbolic gestures, a clear majority of residents should participate in them. These gestures lose their meaning when some regions are subject to coercion.

It’s about who we are

What is the cost of industrialization? What compensation is sufficient for the loss of rural identity?

Like the people around me, I’ve often come up short when it comes to explaining the importance of rural surroundings. It’s not about prettiness. It’s about who we are—about the place where we live. We’re not fussing because solar panels are the wrong shape or color for our neighborhoods; it’s because they’re wrong, period. Hiding them behind evergreens changes very little. We choose to live in a less industrialized world, and we pay for that choice. Temporary jobs and PILOTs don’t provide adequate compensation for changing the fundamental nature of where we live.

Photos: Vincent Toesca on Unsplash, Kris Martin, American Public Power, April Van Valkenburg

