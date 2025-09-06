Solar sheep grazing enjoys enormous popularity—that’s the practice of grazing sheep under the panels on solar projects. My recent piece Agrivoltaics: Silver bullet or hype? promised a post on the topic—here it is.

People seem charmed by the juxtaposition of old-fashioned sheep with high-tech solar panels. News outlets delight in publishing solar grazing stories. Check out this bit of gushing from Fox News writer Kurt Knutsson:

This approach blends sustainability with practicality. It supports healthier soil, boosts biodiversity and strengthens rural economies, all while helping solar farms operate more efficiently.

Right up there with sliced bread. Because of this popularity, most solar developers claim they’re “looking into” grazing sheep in place of monthly mechanical mowing for their proposed projects.

Few would argue that solar grazing deserves a place in the world of renewable energy. I certainly don’t. On the other hand, while I support it as a replacement for mechanical mowing, I don’t support it as a replacement for most agricultural activity.

Is it really agrivoltaics?

These days everyone is talking about how agrivoltaics may (or may not) solve the problem of taking farmland out of production for solar development. Inevitably, someone mentions solar grazing. But does sheep grazing really qualify as agrivoltaics?

NYS classifies solar grazing as agrivoltaics. If developers graze sheep under their panels, they don’t have to pay mitigation penalties for installing solar facilities on our best farmland. They may not have to pay a penalty if the land previously received an agricultural tax assessment.

I introduced the American Farmland Trust (AFT) definition of agrivoltaics in my post on that topic. To paraphrase: the deliberate integration of agricultural activity and solar energy generation over the life of a photovoltaic project. AFT is careful not to address whether solar grazing should be classified as agrivoltaics. I contacted them asking for clarification but received no response. I suspect they’d rather not weigh in on this one.

Sheep need food, shelter, water, protection from predators, and regular veterinary care throughout the year. Solar projects are seldom designed for long-term sheep farming, however. They have no structures for cold-weather shelter and food storage. Many don’t even have wells. Sheep are only kept on-site during the grazing season, and sometimes they’re only transported to the site for short-term grazing. They spend the rest of their lives in a more traditional farm setting.

Sheepwashing

I refer to solar grazing sometimes as “sheepwashing.” It looks sort of agricultural. Sheepwashing has a specific purpose, though: to charm the public. I remember watching a room of tough business owners melt when told a solar developer was considering sheep grazing on a proposed site. A 2022 study showed that activities like sheep grazing could increase public acceptance by as much as 80%. People seem so taken with the idea that they forget that too often it replaces agriculture driven by market demand. As we’ll see, there isn’t much demand for lamb meat.

Months—or years—after claiming they’re considering sheep grazing on active farmland, developers typically submit a vegetation maintenance plan that fails to mention sheep. If you ask why not, there are plenty of good reasons. One developer noted that the ground under the panels was too wet for sheep. Another pointed out that a sheep’s fleece could get caught in the panels’ tracking mechanisms. The soil drainage and choice of racking were nothing new, of course. Sheepwashing had done its job of convincing the public that agricultural use of the farmland wouldn’t end with solar development when, in fact, it would.

The solar industry—aided and abetted by the academic world and solar-friendly governments—relentlessly promotes solar grazing. There are studies showing that wool production improves among solar sheep. Other studies indicate that grazing sheep enhances soil quality.

Given the frequency with which it’s mentioned, you’d think every solar project must feature sheep. How many sites have actually implemented solar grazing? A 2025 research paper estimates that on a national level, only 7-11% of solar projects feature sheep grazing., Why so few?

The economics of solar grazing

There aren’t a whole lot of sheep in NYS: fewer than 73,000, in fact. The number has been declining steadily since at least 1925, when there were over 472,000. That’s not enough to graze all our existing solar installations.

It’s important to note that sheep are quite effective at vegetation control. On a solar site, they keep the bulk of the vegetation down. About 75% of graziers handle overall vegetation control. Sheep won’t eat every plant in a pasture, so in addition to grazing sheep, graziers often use mowers and string trimmers. For the combination of grazing and mechanical trimming, they’re typically compensated between $300-500 per acre for the season. There are frequent indications that this amount is less than solar developers pay for completely mechanical maintenance. In addition, graziers benefit from selling lambs for meat. In many cases, this means selling lambs at auction, but some graziers prefer to sell meat more directly to the public.

The wonderfully detailed Mount Morris Agrivoltaics Study from EDF Renewables (2022) uses a stocking rate of 9 lambs per acre and suggests a healthy return on an investment in lambs. A lamb yields about 46-49 lbs. of retail cuts; production thus runs about 425 lbs. of meat per acre, more than would be produced grazing larger livestock such as cattle.

But US demand for lamb has been shrinking for many years, most recently from 5 lbs. per capita annually in the 1960s to 1 lb. today. The growing presence of some ethnic populations in NYS may mean that lamb will become more popular here in the future, but it seems unlikely that the meat will gain much favor with the wider population.

Solar grazing as a replacement for agriculture

If you listen to many agrivoltaics advocates, solar grazing will solve our land-use conflicts by keeping agricultural land in production. Let’s look at what would happen if we implemented solar sheep grazing on a large scale.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), there were over 500 utility-scale solar installations in NYS as of 2024. There will be many, many more by 2050, when we expect to need about 65,000 MW of utility-scale generation (see my white paper Enough Land for details). Let’s assume half occurs on land suitable for grazing: about 200,000 acres. At 3.6 adult sheep per acre, NYS would require 720,000 solar sheep—almost 10 times the current inventory. Or, at 9 lambs per acre, 1.8 million lambs. That’s 85 million lbs. of meat for about 20 million people, assuming NYS’s population remains stable.

While those increases may seem moderately achievable, we don’t have enough sheep farmers to support them, or even educators to train graziers. We don’t have year-round facilities for that many sheep. As importantly, we don’t have anywhere near the in-state meat-processing capacity to handle this quantity of lamb, especially if a significant part of that is sold to ethnic populations requiring halal meat.

What happens to food production when you replace 1,000 acres of soybeans with 1,000 acres of solar sheep grazing? In NYS, soybeans typically yield about 51 bushels per acre, or a little over 3,000 lbs. By weight, grazing lambs only produces 14% as much food as growing soy.

Some concerns

From most accounts, sheep enjoy the shade provided by panels and are well cared for on most sites. A few people have heard horror stories of sheep dying from dehydration or heat exhaustion. In the cases I’ve researched, though, most sheep died from disease or other less nefarious causes.

Existing sheep farmers can only expand their operations so far; many solar graziers are going to be relative newcomers to raising sheep. In fact, most solar graziers possess only 1.5 years of sheep-farming experience. This inexperience may not result in the most skilled care. Many veterinarians lack specific sheep experience as well, and large-animal vets are in short supply across rural NYS.

Another potential problem may be meat (especially organ meat) contamination with PFAS and/or toxic metals and metalloid substances. My concern stems from elevated levels of cadmium and other toxic substances found in two of three studies of soil under panels under field conditions after several years (see my post Agrivoltaics: Silver bullet or hype?). Cadmium, for instance, bioaccumulates in sheep; it is less immediately harmful to them than to humans. If sufficient levels accumulate in their bodies, though, those levels might affect humans eating their meat while having fewer effects on the sheep.

Uptake into plants (and ultimately animals eating those plants) can also occur with PFAS chemicals, which may be used in anti-reflective coatings applied to solar panels as well as in the panels and other equipment.

Soil monitoring for contaminants should be performed on any solar site, but those being used for food production—including livestock grazing—should be monitored with particular care. Ironically, many food items produced on solar sites will likely be labeled as such (“solar-grazed lamb,” for example), so they will be easy to identify.

I want to be careful to state that we should not assume that lamb from solar installations is contaminated with hazardous levels of toxins. I merely point to the possibility that it could occur if soil monitoring is not performed.

What about wool?

The US wool market is such that it can cost farmers more to shear and process wool than they can sell it for.[xv] Wool is sometimes disposed of as compost. What demand exists is mostly for wool from Merino sheep, which have been raised successfully in upstate NY since the 1800s. They are being bred increasingly as dual-purpose sheep (wool and meat), but the quality of meat from Merino breeds often lags behind that of meat sheep breeds.

Conclusions

Grazing sheep under solar panels drastically reduces the amount of food being produced, and the solar site is a temporary venue that isn’t equipped for year-round livestock care. While “graze-ready” guidelines are available to developers, they don’t amount to a deliberate design for agriculture. Raising ruminant livestock for red meat instead of growing vegetative crops also runs contrary to current environmental (and social) trends.

Land used for pasture is generally not the best land for planting crops; the soil may be less productive, and the terrain is often hillier. From an agricultural perspective, installing solar panels and grazing sheep on productive cropland doesn’t make sense. Building solar facilities on marginal farmland and grazing sheep there makes much more sense.

While there’s nothing wrong with solar grazing, grazing sheep on priority soils should not be incentivized. It isn’t an acceptable rationalization for converting prime farmland to electric generation. Solar grazing offers little beyond novelty to NYS agriculture. It does offer benefits to solar developers who want to reduce expenses, increase public approval, and cut their use of fossil fuels for mowing. We should recognize those as sufficient motivation and leave it at that.

