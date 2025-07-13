When does a 100-MW solar plant produce 100 MW?

Photovoltaic solar is an intermittent, weather-dependent source; projects don’t always generate energy, and when they do, it isn’t always the same amount of energy. Assume a solar project has a capacity of 100 MW, for instance. On a bright June afternoon, it may produce 100 MW, but on an overcast winter day, it might only produce 20 MW. At night it produces nothing. The amount of available sunlight varies considerably from hour to hour, so we usually look at cumulative totals and average them. Because generation varies so much at different times of year, we need to review at least one full year of data for both large and small projects to get a clear idea of how much they generate.

What is capacity?

“Capacity” is the maximum amount of electricity a power plant is designed to generate. It’s often measured in megawatts (MW).[i] The electricity that a project generates is frequently measured in megawatt hours (MWh): the number of MW generated by the project in one hour. For instance, a 100-MW project operating at full capacity for an hour generates 100 MWh of electricity.

How much electricity do solar plants generate?

How do we know the capacity of solar projects and track how much energy they have produced? To determine how much electricity a solar plant generates in a year, multiply the project capacity by the number of hours it operates at that capacity. Two sources provide this kind of data:

· New York State Independent System Operator (NYISO): 2025 Load and Capacity Report (Gold Book), for most solar projects over 10 MW[ii]

· New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Integrated Data System, for hundreds of smaller solar projects

Both sources list names, capacities, and other information for solar plants operating in the state. The NYISO report gives the annual generating data in MWh for projects that produce energy for the state’s bulk electric transmission grid. NYSERDA data covers many of the state’s smaller facilities. Utility companies collect generating data but do not make it publicly available

SL Sherman (NY) solar project - Photo by Kris Martin

.

How do we know if projects are operating successfully?

We can assess how well projects are operating by looking at their capacity factors. A capacity factor indicates what percentage of the time the plant generated compared with how much it could produce if it operated at full capacity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Nuclear facilities, for example, generate at their nameplate capacities almost all the time; the average capacity factor for a nuclear plant is about 92%.[iii] Few—if any—energy sources can operate 24/365; even nuclear facilities must be periodically maintained and refueled. In NYS, the average capacity factor for utility-scale solar is around 15%, calculated annually (details below). Thus, a solar project in NYS with a 20% capacity factor would be considered very productive.

NYSERDA DER data includes the capacity factor for each project. For NYISO data, we must calculate it ourselves.

Example: determining a project’s capacity factor

To calculate a project’s capacity factor from generating data in the NYISO Gold Book, first determine the amount of electricity that would be generated if the facility operated at full capacity 24/365. Then divide that into the amount actually generated. For instance:

Project: Branscomb Solar

Capacity: 20 MW

Total number of hours in a year: 365 * 24 = 8,760 hours

Maximum capacity (24/365): 8,760 hours * 20 MW = 175,200 MWh

Electricity generated in 2024 (from NYISO Gold Book): 31,700 MWh

Capacity factor: 31,700 MWh (actual) / 175,200 MWh (maximum) = 18.1%

What is the average capacity factor for a NYS solar project?

To determine the average capacity factor for solar projects in NYS, these projects were selected:

· NYISO Gold Book: all solar projects that had been placed in service on or before 1 January 2024 (data used is for 2024)

· NYSERDA DER database: offsite solar plants over 1 MW that had been in service for at least 12 months (data used is cumulative for the life of the plant)

Among projects listed in the NYISO Gold Book, the average capacity factor was 18%, with numbers ranging from 13.9% in upstate NY to nearly 22% on Long Island. The NYSERDA DER database showed an average capacity factor of 11.9% for the projects reviewed; values ranged regionally from an average of 11.2% in western NY to 12.4% in several other parts of the state.

Averaging the large and small project numbers gives us an approximate NYS capacity factor of 15%. Another approach would have been to combine the NYISO and NYSERDA data and treat it as one set; this would have resulted in a lower number. However, many of the NYISO projects were newer facilities with a capacity factor of at least 18%; this suggests that new plants will probably have a capacity factor higher than the small-project average of 11.9%.

You can see that large projects had a notably higher average capacity factor than small ones. Some possible explanations for this difference:

· The number of large projects was relatively small; only eight of the 15 projects in NYS had been operating for at least a year. By way of contrast, over 700 smaller utility-scale projects (offsite solar plants over 1 MW) operated during 2024.

· Larger projects may be more likely to use performance-enhancing equipment such as tracking systems and higher-efficiency panels.

· Most NYISO projects were located in parts of the state with relatively abundant sunshine.

· The NYSERDA small project data included many older facilities. Capacity factors have improved over the last 10 years.

· Data collection or reporting methods may differ between the NYISO and NYSERDA.

How does this compare with other energy sources?

Compared with other sources of electricity, utility-scale solar plants in NYS have a low capacity factor:[iv]

Source (US average unless indicated otherwise)

Average capacity factor (2024)

Nuclear: 92%

Combined-cycle gas: 60%

Biomass: 59%

Coal: 43%

Hydroelectric: 35%

Wind – US average: 34%

Utility-scale solar – US average: 23%

Utility-scale solar – NYS[v]: 15%

Why isn’t this number higher?

Upstate NY is not known for having generous amounts of sunshine. Compared with many parts of the US, it has both a higher latitude and more cloud cover. At the same time, the state is by no means unusual in having a good deal of solar development. Note that both the United Kingdom and Germany have extensive solar buildout; both are located farther north than NYS and have similar amounts of cloud cover.

The solar industry has struggled with the issue of underperformance, which occurs when projects do not generate as much energy as planned:

Since 2019, the average losses from underperformance have increased from a 1.61% average power loss to 4.47% in 2023.[vi]

Most underperformance appears to result from manufacturing defects or other failures in equipment such as inverters and solar modules. Soiling and vegetation cause smaller losses

Photo by Wolf Lieff on Unsplash

.

What do these numbers mean?

The solar industry tries to make the amount of electricity generated by a project more understandable by comparing it to how much electricity a typical NYS household uses in a year:[vii]

“The Project is capable of safely supplying approximately 70,865 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity per year to power nearly 10,000 average New York households”[viii]

[Project details] “180 megawatts: 35,000+ homes powered annually”[ix]

Solar can make certain contributions to the grid, but it can’t provide electricity to homes 24 hours a day. Consequently “powers x households” doesn’t demonstrate its role well. Different sources list different numbers for annual household use. And, in fact, households across the state use very different amounts of electricity. In New York City, many “households” consist of apartments, which use far less electricity than, say, an old farmhouse in upstate NY.

Additionally, household electric consumption accounts for only a portion of the electricity used across the state, with commercial, industrial, and other uses accounting for substantial consumption as well. Finally, most NYS residents probably don’t know how many households NYS has (over 7.6 million[x]) and need a bit of context for this number. The numbers above do little to show how the projects really contribute to the state’s electric supply.

Another popular number:

“The… Project [capacity] is equivalent to… removing more than 12,500 cars from the road.”[xi]

Again, the number lacks context; over 11 million cars are registered in the state. Building the project in question would be equivalent to removing 0.11% of NYS cars from the road.

It would be more accurate to say that a 100-MW project represents 0.265% of the state’s 2025 electric generating capability.[xii] Or we could show what portion of the state’s actual generation that the project output would comprise. With a capacity factor of 18%, it would generate about 0.1% of the state’s 2025 forecast total and 0.066% of the 2050 total.[xiii]

[i] One MW equals 1,000 watts. MW can be measured in AC (alternating current), which is what a solar project injects into the grid, or DC (direct current), which is what the panels actually generate before the electricity reaches an inverter. All references to MW are MWac unless otherwise specified, or unless not specified by the source.

[ii] The Gold Book is published annually, usually in April. The data is available for export into spreadsheets.

[iii] US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Electric Power Monthly, https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=epmt_6_07_a, accessed 7 July 2025.

[iv] EIA.

[v] Average of large and small projects according to NYISO and NYSERDA data (see text below).

[vi] Ryan Kennedy, Solar asset underperformance estimated to cause $4.6 billion in preventable losses, PV Magazine, 14 March 2024, https://www.pv-magazine.com/2024/03/14/solar-asset-underperformance-estimated-to-cause-4-6-billion-in-preventable-losses-in-us/.

[vii] For example, a 100-MW project with an 18% capacity factor generates electricity equivalent to what 19,713 NYS households use in a year, assuming annual consumption of 8 MWh per household.

[viii] Hecate Energy: Shepherd’s Run Solar website, https://ww.shepherdsrunsolar.com/local-benefits/, accessed 6 July 2025.

[ix] Invenergy website, https://horseshoesolar.invenergy.com/, accessed 6 July 2025.

[x] Total households: 7,668,956 according to the United States Census Bureau, Quick Facts: NY, https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/NY/BZA210222, accessed 7 July 2025.

[xi] Hecate Energy, Shepherd’s Run Solar website.

[xii] Based on NYISO Gold Book total of 37,654 MW (summer).

[xiii] Based on NYISO Gold book 2025 baseline total of 152,400,000 MWh and 2050 total of 237,510,000 MWh.