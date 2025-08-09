The headline in PV Magazine caught my eye: “Oregon data center to be powered by 200,000 U.S.-made solar modules.”[i] Let’s look at that again: “to be powered by.” Meaning the power would come from a large on-site solar installation, right? How would that work?

There’s been a lot of talk about the energy demands of data centers, and how we should use renewable energy for them. But data centers typically need a reliable, constant supply of energy, and solar energy is intermittent and variable.

What are data centers?

When we talk about data centers, we usually mean any high-intensity computing facility, whether it’s handling bill processing, cloud computing, or generative AI. Data mining facilities for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin sometimes get lumped in with data centers, so this post looks at both.

Data centers run 24 hours a day, performing millions of tasks per second. They require large amounts of electricity for this processing, networking, and cooling equipment. Also, they often require large amounts of water for cooling. This combination makes some communities hesitant to welcome them. Data centers have plenty of detractors, especially when it comes to AI. AI queries use 10 times the energy that conventional searches do. Businesses and individuals are unlikely to give up the considerable advantages that AI offers, though.

Bitcoin data mining has even harsher critics. China banned data mining in 2021, followed by Bangladesh, Egypt, Iraq, and other countries. Some have restricted it severely. The US, with its relatively cheap and plentiful power supply, has largely embraced it. In NYS, many towns welcomed data mining operations at first, but some have since put limits in place. Other towns have banned them altogether—often along with data centers.

According to the Electric Power Research Institute (ERPI), data centers could consume as much as 9% of the US power supply by 2030. They account for about 2% of global electric use. A Morgan Stanley report indicates that by 2030, the global data center industry’s greenhouse gas emissions will equal about 40% of the United States’ yearly emissions.[ii]

Most of these facilities are cropping up in parts of the country with low electric rates and plenty of power, but NYS has seen an influx where there’s relatively cheap electricity. Although NYS has high overall electric rates, industrial rates can be competitive in some parts of the state.[iii]

Using solar energy for data centers

So how were the folks in Oregon getting around the intermittency and variability of solar generation and using it to operate a facility that runs around the clock? After all, the headline said the data center was to be powered by solar, not that its electric use would be offset by renewables. Realistically, running a data center directly with a solar plant would require extensive overbuilding and very large quantities of storage, for starters.

The article soon clarified things: the data center would subscribe to an offsite solar project much the way people and businesses subscribe to community solar projects:

The [solar] facility will deliver clean energy to PGE’s grid through Green Future Impact, a voluntary program designed to help large commercial, industrial and municipal customers meet sustainability and carbon reduction goals by developing new clean energy facilities in the region.

In other words, solar energy would not power the data center.

We’ve all seen technically inaccurate and misleading headlines. What troubled me was that this one supported the fashionable idea that high-intensity computing facilities can use renewables like wind and solar directly. That’s simply not the case, at least without massive amounts of energy storage.

Most energy-intensive computing facilities rely on fossil fuels for their physical electricity, even in regions where hydropower is common. In North Tonowanda NY, for example, a natural gas plant was repowered to generate energy for a data mining operation. According to research done for the New York Times, NYS’s data mining operations use 71% fossil fuel energy,[iv] despite the prevalence of electricity from hydro and nuclear in upstate NY.

Purchasing power

I have a small shop on an online platform I’ll refer to as Artsy. The packing slips I send to customers say that all emissions associated with shipping have been offset using clean energy. I feel a little uneasy tucking these slips into the packages that my USPS rural route carrier picks up; as I watch him rumble away in his ancient SUV, I know I’m taking part in some rather blatant virtue-signaling. My packages will probably be transported to the customer’s home using fossil fuels. So how can Artsy claim that my shipping doesn’t add to emissions?

Like many companies, Artsy has power purchase agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy. More common than the Oregon subscription arrangement, PPAs contract for a specific amount of electricity over a certain timeframe. Somewhere out there, a solar plant generates electricity that is “tagged” as renewable generation. Artsy pays for the tagged energy; this arrangement gives Artsy the ability to say it’s not adding to emissions with a somewhat straight face.

In other words, PPAs let businesses buy power from a renewable energy source—but use actual electricity delivered from local sources, including fossil-fuel plants. And that’s exactly what data center owners across the country are doing: signing PPAs for renewable power and boasting that they aren’t adding to emissions. The renewable facility in the PPA may be located far from the data center in question—even in another state.

For the sake of argument, could we have NYS data centers that depend on electricity from burning fossil fuels but have out-of-state PPAs with renewable energy developers? Yes. Those data centers would add to the state’s actual emissions, while theoretical emissions decreased.

Demand and supply

NYS lawmakers are concerned about data center impacts, and multiple bills have been introduced at the state level to regulate how data centers use and account for energy. Some have called for using only renewable energy to power data centers, but others have backtracked a little on that:

Additionally, where renewable energy is used to power data centers, this act will ensure that such energy is being used responsibly, with the interests and health of the public in mind, especially concerning power purchase agreements between utility companies and data center operators as they may not directly reduce emissions tied to the data center.[v]

Let me emphasize: “may not directly reduce emissions tied to the data center.” Having a PPA for solar energy does not mean a data center is literally using emissions-free electricity.

While PPAs with out-of-state solar developers are not out of the question, most data centers and data mining facilities in NYS have

Contracts with local utilities or dedicated resources to provide electricity from existing fossil-fuel plants or other sources PPAs with renewable energy developers of new off-site solar or wind projects in NYS

Buildout of solar and wind in NYS has been slow (see About the NYS Climate Act for details), so the state may not be eager to have energy-intensive computing facilities siphon off new renewable generation. Nonetheless, the state has already provided financial incentives for developers with out-of-state PPAs, as you’ll see below.

No one can predict exactly how much demand data centers will add in NYS. One estimate suggests that data centers will use 10% of new generation. Due to state and local restrictions, data mining facility expansion is likely to be slower in the future.

Looking back—and ahead

Back in Oregon, that solar project will occupy 900 acres of industrial land. In NYS, it would probably be built on farmland. Assuming NYS data centers add a modest 2,000 MW of solar energy by 2040, we could see additional buildout on farmland of more than 10,000 acres.[vi] Many data centers need power in excess of the 20-MW threshold for state-mandated siting of renewable energy facilities,[vii] so local communities will have no say in where or whether they are constructed.

Solar buildout in NYS may appeal to owners of new data centers in parts of New England where electricity prices are higher and renewable buildout is more problematic. NYS incentivizes solar energy to a high degree, and we’ve seen others leverage NYS’s efforts to increase the state’s solar capacity.

In 2017, a developer proposed the 50-MW Greene County Solar Facility in Coxsackie, NY. Eversource, a Connecticut-based utility, had a PPA for nearly half of its output.[viii] The solar developer insisted that since the energy was being physically injected into the NYS grid, it should be counted toward NYS’s renewable energy goals. The state didn’t disagree; they had even contracted to provide millions of dollars in incentives once the facility was constructed. The project received permits but has not been built.

That’s not an isolated case, as it turns out. The currently operating Coeymans Solar Farm (formerly Albany County 2) has a PPA with Eversource,[ix], [x] but NYS has claimed bragging rights to the renewable energy it generates—as has Connecticut. Note that this plant, like the Greene County facility, was permitted under Article 10 of the NYS Public Service Law, which prevented local siting control. Connecticut also appears to have a 42.5% interest in 126-MW Cassadaga Wind in Chautauqua County, which was permitted under Article 10 as well.[xi]

Will this happen with data centers? Will New England data center operators sign PPAs with developers to build solar plants in NYS? Will the developers who build these projects be able to take advantage of laws like Article 10 to sidestep local siting control and ensure their projects receive permits? Time will tell.

Data center expansion could conceivably push the limits of grid reliability in NYS, without concrete plans to increase non-intermittent generation. It’s possible that the energy needs of data centers will drive the development and expansion of new energy technologies, including small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration are expensive solutions to reducing emissions now, but that could change in the future.

Epilogue

In the interest of full disclosure, I used AI to review (not generate) this post. It’s easy to say that data centers have no place in our lives and shouldn’t proliferate, but you probably interact with and benefit from them daily. Love them or hate them, they manage customer service, enable medical breakthroughs, support video streaming, handle financial transactions, and much more. We’ll be seeing plenty of them in the future and need to focus now on ensuring that they are constructed and operated responsibly, with minimal impacts to the communities that host them.

Photos by Shubham Dhage and Chelsea on Unsplash, Kris Martin

If you found this post helpful, please give it a like so more people will see it—thanks!

[i] Anne Fischer, Oregon data center to be powered by 200,000 U.S.-made solar modules, 30 July 2025, https://pv-magazine-usa.com/2025/07/30/oregon-data-center-to-be-powered-by-200000-u-s-made-solar-modules/?ct=t(dailynl_us).

[ii] Reuters, Global data center industry to emit 2.5 billion tons of CO2 through 2030, Morgan Stanley says, 3 September 2024, https://www.reuters.com/markets/carbon/global-data-center-industry-emit-25-billion-tons-co2-through-2030-morgan-stanley-2024-09-03/. Of this total, about 60% of emissions are expected to come from actual energy use.

[iii] For example, the average industrial electric rate in the city of Kingston is 2.24 cents per kWh., well below the national average of 6.67 cents per kWh (Electricity Local website, Electric rates for Kingston NY, https://www.electricitylocal.com/states/new-york/kingston/, accessed 7 August 2025).

[iv] Gabriel J.X. Dance, The Real-World Costs of the Digital Race for Bitcoin, The NY Times, 9 April 2023, updated 3 January 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/09/business/bitcoin-mining-electricity-pollution.html.

[v] NYS bill S09960, 2023, https://assembly.state.ny.us/leg/?bn=S9960&term=2023&Text=Y.

[vi] Assuming 6 acres per MW, and 84% of buildout on farmland. For details of these figures, see Enough land: 2025 update.

[vii] Article VIII is the latest in a series of state laws that mandates siting under state control. NYS has not permanently denied a permit to a renewable energy developer under Article VIII.

[viii] CT Office of Legislative Research, DEEP Energy Procurements, 1 October 2018, https://www.cga.ct.gov/2018/rpt/pdf/2018-R-0262.pdf.

[ix] NYS Department of Public Service DMM case number 17-F-0617.

[x] The plant was included in the NYISO’s list of NYS electric generating facilities as of 2024.

[xi] CT Office of Legislative Research, DEEP Energy Procurements.