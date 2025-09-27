NYS has an abundance of forested land. About 63% of land in the state is forested, and of that, about 73% of that is privately owned. Increasingly, landowners are discovering that their forests are good for more than growing trees; if the land is level and located near transmission and transportation infrastructure, it may be suitable for solar development. Leasing land for solar provides a steady, highly competitive source of income requiring little effort on the part of the landowner.

Solar developers point to some terrific-looking numbers showing that carbon loss from clearing forests is swiftly offset by the carbon advantages of generating electricity with solar. Is that tradeoff real? We’ll see later in this post.

Forests and deforestation

At 18.6 million acres, NYS has the most total forest of any state in the Northeast. Over half of that comprises maple, beech, and birch trees, but more than 100 species of trees grow in our woods. While the forest industry adds about $4.6 billion a year to the state economy, forests benefit us in many other ways; they

Provide habitat vital to biodiversity

Help maintain clean water

Store carbon and produce oxygen

Offer opportunities for recreation and hunting

Counter heat-island effects

Produce heating fuel

Improve human physical and mental health

It is important to distinguish between clear-cutting and deforestation. The former refers to the removal of trees in the context of forest management and is usually done with the intention of planting more trees. Deforestation describes preparing wooded land for solar projects and other forms of development. Once land has been cleared for solar this way, it opens up the possibility of future conversion to many other non-forestry uses: other industrial and residential development, for example. It’s highly unlikely that it will be reforested if the solar project is eventually decommissioned, as open, fairly level land often has greater value than wooded land.

Deforestation can do several kinds of environmental damage. Clearing land risks destabilizing soil and increasing sediment in nearby waterways and increase flood risks. By removing important habitat, deforestation decreases biodiversity.

Forested land across the globe is becoming increasingly fragmented, and NYS woodlands are no exception. A key 2025 study found 12.1% fewer overall species in fragmented environments. When forest habitat becomes fragmented, the movement of species between isolated areas is limited, leading to smaller gene pools and weaker populations. These impacts suggest that it’s especially important to preserve the large tracts of forest we have left in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Public views

In NYS, we have no centralized data source that tracks how much land has been deforested for solar. In my experience, cutting for solar can be divided into two broad categories: clearing entire wooded sites and clearing smaller wooded areas on otherwise open parcels. There is widespread public opposition to both approaches. Support in upstate NY for siting solar on forested land is even lower than for siting it on productive farmland. On a scale from 1=“definitely does not belong” to 5=“definitely belongs,” forests had a level of support of less than 2 in one survey, indicating that most respondents felt strongly that solar should not be sited on wooded land.

This objection is interesting because it isn’t always rooted in pragmatic arguments such as the need to preserve the forestry industry. We’re told solar is superior to trees for reducing overall atmospheric carbon levels, and there is clearly no shortage of forested land in the state. Yet support for deforesting land for solar development is relatively low. Many local solar laws limit the amount of land that can be cleared for solar. Some communities have found it necessary to implement lookback periods to make sure landowners are not clearing their property in preparation for leasing or selling it for solar development.

It’s worth noting that the state has no objections to siting solar projects on forested land—only municipalities. The Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) regularly approves waivers of towns’ tree-clearing laws and appears to see no major drawbacks to clearing forested land. This is another area where the state comes into conflict with local jurisdictions, which have implemented clearing limits with deliberate intent. The state is free to override their preferences.

Carbon math: solar vs. trees

Developers use the same argument to promote deforestation that they do for using farmland for solar, pointing out that we’re unlikely to run out of forests anytime soon.

Trees store large amounts of carbon, which is released when they are cut. Some people assume that this fact alone makes deforestation for solar undesirable. But solar developers like to show calculations indicating that cutting trees for solar projects produces a net carbon benefit over time. Here’s how the popular math goes, using various assumptions about the type of forest being cleared and how carbon-intensive the electric grid is; you don’t have to understand the full details to get the general idea:

In other words, it would only take one year to pay back the project’s carbon debt. Or would it?

Math problems

It turns out there are a few problems with this solar-vs.-trees math. In many cases, for example, carbon accounting for solar has already been done. The improvements from using solar energy in comparison to fossil fuels for electric generation have already been stated and considered, so the solar-vs.-trees equation overstates improvements from solar, implying that deforestation is nearly as environmentally sound as building on brownfields, which clearly it is not. And of course the math ignores environmental degradation and fragmentation.

But the real problem here is with the assumptions used to do this math. As you can see, it assumes a medium carbon-intensive grid—perhaps a mix of gas, coal, and nuclear energy sources.

Upstate NY—where most solar is being sited in the state—has a particularly clean grid, though. Thanks to nuclear energy and hydropower, along with a little wind, it is nearly 90% free from emissions. Most of the remaining energy comes from relatively low-emissions natural gas (see my post Upstate, downstate). The upstate grid also features “renewable generation pockets” where energy is constrained by the limits of our transmission system; the flow of energy from renewable generation does not proceed easily to downstate regions where fossil-fuel generation is more common.

If we do the math again using an emissions factor that reflects grid conditions in upstate NY, we have a payback period of roughly 25 years—about the expected lifespan of a solar project. In other words, such a project would just break even in terms of avoided emissions.

The carbon debt per acre can vary substantially with the type of forest being cleared and other inputs. For instance, at the low end it might be a one-time debt of 30,000 tons of CO 2 , while at the high-end (for an old-growth/high biomass forest) it might be 120,000 tons. The following table shows different payback scenarios based on the one-time carbon debt per acre:

Frankly, a 12-year payback period doesn’t seem particularly worthwhile. Projects involving longer periods make no sense at all.

Forests and clean water

Forests play an essential role in providing clean water. Forest canopy slows rainfall, allowing the forest floor to act like a sponge and absorb large quantities of water. Forest root systems further assist in stabilizing soils and helping recharge groundwater.

One of the reasons why NYC’s water supply doesn’t require mechanical filtering is the vast forest cover in the watershed, which slows sediment buildup and provides natural filtering. If these forests were cleared, the city’s water supply would almost certainly require mechanical filtering at enormous additional cost. It is worth noting that solar plants are not being developed in the areas around NYC reservoirs.

When forests are replaced with turf or agricultural fields, runoff increases considerably, leading to higher levels of sediment and pollutants in waterways as well as greater chances of flooding. Solar installations don’t form a single impervious surface the way a parking lot might, but at best their runoff characteristics resemble those of lawns and pastures. Forest cover can help communities outside of NYC keep their filtration and processing costs low. Forests can help with flood control by slowing the movement of water through the environment and absorbing large quantities of water. A mature oak tree, for instance, can consume 40,000 gallons of water in a year. As one report indicates:

In [northeastern] forests, an average of 24 inches of the annual 40 inches of rainfall is taken up by trees through evapotranspiration (movement of water from the ground through the tree and leaves, evaporating back into the environment)…. If the forest is removed or harvested, evaporation drops to 14 inches and stream flow increases to receive 26 inches of the annual 40 inches of precipitation. So, just the removal of forests can have an impact on streams in the watershed.

Farm vs. forest

In states like NY, most solar buildout can be expected to take place on agricultural land, a practice that faces notable local opposition. State policy nominally discourages buildout on highly productive agricultural soils. But if we stop building solar on productive farmland, buildout is likely to shift to forested land. We simply do not have enough brownfield and rooftop sites to accommodate the scale of buildout NYS plans, and these are the most expensive siting options. In other words, we can prioritize such sites to our heart’s content, but we’re going to continue using farmland and forests.

Which is preferable? Both are finite resources that serve important functions. The best option is probably to focus buildout on marginal farmland, but this land tends to be less suitable for solar than prime farmland. Of course, not all highly productive soils occur on agricultural land; they may occur on forested land as well. We should continue to avoid mineral soil groups 1-4 (prime farmland) when building out solar on forested land. If we pursue deforestation for solar buildout, we must consider the ecosystem services performed by forests—particularly the role of forests in providing clean water.

Conclusions

Many people seem intuitively aware that forests offer potential benefits with more value than electric generation. In upstate NY, we can quantify these benefits in terms of the carbon debt from clearing wooded land: does it really make more sense to build on previously disturbed land, or on wooded land with a 25-year carbon payback period? As the grid grows even cleaner, payback periods will grow longer. Given upstate NY’s electric generation fuel mix and regional grid constraints, even low-quality forests involve unacceptably long payback periods. Building solar on forested land downstate would make much more sense from a carbon perspective, as the payback period would be much shorter. This is likely to be an unpopular option for reasons I won’t go into here.

Even without the issue of carbon payback periods, forests play essential environmental roles by providing habitat for a broad range of species and helping to maintain clean water. They also serve important aesthetic and recreational functions.

Solar facilities are typically built near common transmission infrastructure, and multiple projects are often sited within a relatively small area. The state’s renewable energy siting authority regularly grants developers waivers of local laws that prohibit forest clearing within certain parameters. But local communities seeking to maintain their drinking water quality should be allowed to decide whether cumulative impacts threaten it. There are many other excellent reasons for preserving forests; the state should respect the right of communities to manage and conserve woodlands by refusing to grant waivers to solar developers seeking to clear forested land when local laws place it off-limits. Yes, our forests are plentiful, but they are too valuable to be cleared without careful consideration of the impacts.

