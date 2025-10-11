This is the second in a series of three posts on NYS’s efforts to add renewable energy capacity in accordance with the Climate Act. In Where the money comes from, I outlined funding sources and introduced renewable energy certificates (RECs), an important NYS incentive for building solar and wind projects. An REC is created when one megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity is generated by a renewable energy source. The NYS Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) buys RECs from developers under contracts and sells them to utility companies, who pass the cost along to ratepayers.

RECs were supposed to help get the renewable energy industry off the ground. The Climate Act requires us to generate 70% of our electricity using renewable resources by 2030. This post discusses whether RECs are moving us toward that target and getting the industry on its feet. A final post will address progress toward later targets, including how much electricity we will need in 2040 and beyond, and what it’s likely to cost.

Recapture, recycle, re-use

One morning I was reading a NYSERDA announcement about its 2023 solicitation for new renewable energy projects: 23 more large-scale projects had been selected for REC contracts. I remember thinking: Haven’t I seen these project names before? Funny how they all start to look the same.

One thing was immediately clear: I was spending way too much time reading NYSERDA announcements. But my memory nagged at me until I looked at previous years—and sure enough, there they were: the same projects in 2017, 2018, and so on.

Since 2017, NYSERDA has issued annual solicitations for Tier 1 large-scale renewable energy projects, mostly wind and solar. Every year, they send out a request for competing proposals, receive bids from developers, select projects, and award incentive contracts for RECs amid much fanfare. The 2025 solicitation was just announced, with awards planned for late winter/spring 2026.

From these glowing announcements, you might assume we’re on track to meet our 2030 target of 70% of electricity from renewable sources. But what we’re seeing is a lot of smoke and not much sizzle. NYS has only 573 MW of operating grid-scale solar capacity —less than 4% of what we’ll need by 2030.

It looked at first as if the 2023 NYSERDA solicitation would add about 1,500 MW of new solar capacity. Only three new projects totaling 140 MW were added, though. The others originally received awards in other years. Developers canceled those contracts, submitted new bids, and received new contracts. NYSERDA refers to this process as “recapturing” projects. I call it a revolving door. As you can see, only four new solar projects were added during 2023 and 2024.

Here’s what happened: in 2023, a group of developers wanted to amend their bids for renewable energy projects. The Public Service Commission denied this request, but developers were allowed to cancel their bids and submit new ones. As a result, 88 renewable energy projects were canceled. New bids were substantially higher. For instance, the indexed REC “strike price” for the 200-MW Garnet Energy Center in Cayuga County was $69.21 when its developers submitted their first proposal in 2019. When they received a new contract in 2023, the strike price had increased to $104.96—a difference of 34% in only four years.

Slow-motion buildout

In my post Why is NYS solar buildout taking so long? I questioned why grid-scale solar projects are being added so slowly. State site permitting turns out to be a complex, deliberate process, as does grid interconnection. In a 2024 review of 15 projects, the NYS Office of the Comptroller found that 14 took nearly four years to receive permits. [v] Construction typically requires another one to three years. It has taken six years to complete many grid interconnections as well.

Will the siting process speed up in the future? It’s unlikely at this point. As the Public Service Commission puts it:

[T]he generation siting process is, from a development perspective, likely to increase in difficulty over time as “good” sites are exhausted and resource protection laws become more stringent. Further, the scarcity of feasible sites will tend to drive development costs up and slow the pace of development.

Another important factor slowing buildout: inadequate transmission infrastructure. At present, renewable energy transmission is constrained across the upstate region, meaning renewable generation can’t be provided easily to the downstate area. Early upgrades have already resulted in $5 billion in local transmission investments. Much more will be needed in the future.

Déjà vu all over again

Because NYSERDA has specific requirements for interconnection eligibility, most or all of the projects for which 2025 bids will be submitted are already in the grid interconnection queue (download). About 20 projects currently listed as canceled by NYSERDA are still active in the queue, so they may submit new bids in 2025. Others are active in the siting permit process or have received permits and are ready to start construction. For example, Alfred Oaks Solar, Greens Corners Solar, and Rich Road Solar have received state permits but are listed as canceled.

Even older projects with canceled contracts are still active in the interconnection queue: Mohawk Solar (the first solar project permitted under the state siting process) and Flint Mine Solar, for example.

The table here lists the status and current capacity for solar and land-based wind projects that have received NYSERDA REC contracts. Offshore wind is procured separately. (Rounding results minor inconsistencies.)

We often measure the electricity from projects in MWh: the number of megawatts generated in one hour. A 100-MW solar plant might generate 131,000 MWh in a year, as I show in Solar capacity and capacity factors. By 2030, the state expects to need over 115,400,000 MWh of renewable energy generation a year from hydropower, wind, solar, and other sources. NYSERDA expects to have about 73,000,000 MWh in place by then. That’s 37% short of our 2030 goal, and it’s not simply a problem of allocating funds to cover the difference. The Public Service Commission asserts that the amount of Tier 1 project deployment that would be needed to achieve the 70% goal in 2030 “may far exceed what the renewables industry could be expected to develop in this timeframe.”

In terms of solar generation, if 21% of our 2030 renewable generation came from solar, we would need a capacity of about 15,375 MW to produce it; we have only 3.7% of that now. Our onshore wind situation is somewhat better at around 34.6%, but we have just 132 MW of offshore wind now: about 2.6% of what we’ll need in five years. A 2024 report for the grid operator summarizes the situation:

Overall, while over 14 GW [14,000 MW] of Tier 1 awards have been announced under the CES [Clean Energy Standard of 2015]: just 9 percent have entered service, while 61 percent have been canceled and most of the remainder have not yet moved forward with construction.

Full speed ahead

NYSERDA believes the state can make up the shortfall by 2033 if they 1) increase each solicitation to 5,600 MWh and 2) add annual solicitations in 2027, 2028, and 2029. Solicitations were supposed to end in 2026.

Additionally, NYSERDA plans to offer 25-year contracts for RECs instead of the 20-year ones currently in place. Also, they now assume that 30% of awarded projects won’t be completed, up from a previous expectation of 20%. They will now be able to make some adjustments to contracts if developers feel they’re unable to complete them at the bid price.

To reach our 70% renewable energy target by 2033, we would have to bring almost 2,000 MW of solar capacity online a year. The 2025 solicitation seeks “shovel-ready” projects: ones with permits or in the advanced stages of permitting and with grid interconnection studies well underway. This approach should usher more canceled projects back through the revolving door.

NYSERDA can’t do much about escalating development costs, including the effects of inflation and rising interest rates. But the NYS grid operator identifies another problem with buildout:

[I]f contracts have relatively weak financial penalties for non-performance, then developers have incentives to submit more aggressive (i.e., low-priced) offers in NYSERDA RFPs. Consequently, awards are more likely to go to projects that are relatively unlikely to be constructed.

Developers know there’s a revolving door for projects. When they submit proposals with low bids, they’re fully aware they can cancel and submit new proposals if conditions change. Solicitations may end up drawing proposals that aren’t particularly viable because the bids were attractive to NYSERDA. By historically offering flexibility with canceling contracts, NYSERDA may have shot itself in the foot.

Conclusions

This post only covers grid-scale NYS solar and wind buildout. It doesn’t include distributed (smaller-scale) solar, which has been relatively successful but doesn’t represent the bulk of what we need to meet Climate Act targets. I’ll write about that separately.

The table here shows the new solar and wind projects we have from eight years of Tier 1 solicitations. The only operating projects received awards in 2017 and 2018. The generation quantities reflect bid amounts, not actual production. In my next post, I’ll address whether these projects are generating what they claimed they would. These are not the only operating projects; older contracts resulted in a very modest amount of existing solar and wind capacity.

NYSERDA prioritizes developer support, not consumer protection. Their job is to procure renewables, rather than to keep energy affordable and reliable. Those responsibilities fall to the Public Service Commission and the NYS grid operator, both of which are currently subject to considerable political pressure. At the moment, though, NYSERDA isn’t even managing to procure a whole lot of renewables.

State and federal subsidies account for 48% of the revenue from solar projects, 56% from onshore wind, and 59% from offshore wind. [xiv] These seem like helpful levels for very new industries, not levels that should become a long-term part of the development process.

Now that REC incentives are in place, it will be difficult to stimulate buildout without them. Ratepayers will likely still be paying for wind and solar buildout in 2060—and probably beyond. We still have 2040 targets to meet. Also, the projects being built now will begin to need replacing by 2040. We can’t afford to lose any capacity. How will that work be incentivized?

NYSERDA has failed to reduce developers’ dependence on REC incentives; the renewable energy industry is either unable or unwilling to give them up. Instead of beginning to operate independently, developers have doubled down on the need for help. Most will tell you privately that they’re chasing the incentives, not the scanty and less predictable profits from generating electricity.

The phasing out of federal tax credits for wind and solar is likely to deliver another body-blow to NYSERDA’s plans. Developers have had a free ride for a long time. They’ve been able to write off at least 30% of their construction costs through tax credits; received exemptions from sales/use, mortgage recording, and property taxes; and earned substantial long-term incentive income above their revenue from electricity sales. Obviously, they don’t want to give up any of this. Developers are primarily motivated by profits, after all, not by altruism.

What will happen if NYS doesn’t meet Climate Act targets—as appears likely? My third post on this topic explores this question and asks how much we’re paying for this wind and solar buildout. What portion of our electric bills goes to pay for renewables? How much more money will be needed? Stay tuned.

