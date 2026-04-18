“Perfect is the enemy of good.” —Voltaire

I’ve been taking a month off for eye surgeries but have managed to read some of the propaganda being circulated by NYS’s majority legislators and the usual big NGOs in support of preserving the Climate Act’s absurd timeline. I’ve noted much wailing and rending of garments at the suggestion of delays. Time to get a few things straight. This post is a little longer than my previous ones, but it has more ground to cover. I suggest reading it in Substack.

Albany and downstate politicians want it all, and they want it now. Affordable electricity, zero emissions, reliability, and security. Lots of wind and solar, as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, you can’t power the electric grid with rhetoric and emotion. And good intentions don’t necessarily result in the best choices.

NYS politicians have been listening to the climate industry for a long time now: Rapidly building wind and solar is the fastest, cheapest way to save the planet. Solar and wind are the best way to meet the growing demand for electricity. Batteries will take care of that intermittency thing. Only neurotic people have problems living near wind turbines, and solar panels generate plenty of electricity on cloudy days—even under snow cover. You can graze sheep under them, so it won’t hurt agriculture.

The NYS Climate Act calls for “zero by 40”: all electricity generation must come from zero-emissions sources by 2040. This post looks at the myths and realities of “zero by 40.” What will it take to keep the lights on? Will meeting Climate Act goals delay unwanted effects of climate change? Is it possible to build wind and solar as quickly as we need to? Will it be cheap? Or will perfect be the enemy of good?

Myth: “Zero by 40” will keep climate change from getting worse

Reality: Let’s get one thing out of the way: NYS doesn’t produce enough greenhouse gas emissions either to destroy the world or to save it if we eliminate them. We generate less than half a percent of global emissions. That doesn’t mean emissions don’t matter. It means it’s time to stop pretending NYS can slow climate change.

Myth: We don’t need to be concerned about reliability

Reality: The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), our grid operator, projects serious downstate power shortfalls by the mid‑2030s that could lead to blackouts, especially during peak demand. The NYISO explains our situation this way:

[T]he pace of generator deactivations is exceeding the development of new generating resources. Since the passage of the state’s 2019 CLCPA, 4,315 MW have left the system while only 2,274 MW have been added. This net loss of more than 2,000 MW represents enough capacity to power roughly 2 million homes.

The stakes are rising because electrification is shifting peak demand toward winter. Heat can be dangerous. Cold can be even deadlier. If you heat your home with electricity and charge your EV at home, losing power is more serious than not having air conditioning on a hot summer day.

NYS no longer operates coal plants. We get about half our overall generation (and about 90% of the downstate supply) from natural gas, with a modest amount of oil. Our fossil fuel generating fleet is aging; it’s one of the oldest in the country. Some 25% of NYS facilities are over 50 years old, and 7% are over 70 years old. Older fossil fuel plants can cost more to operate, emit more pollutants, and break down more often. The lack of replacement generation has prevented the retirement of some older gas facilities.

There’s almost no chance we’ll have all the wind and solar generation we’re planning to by 2040, as I explained in What it costs. We simply can’t build it fast enough. And as we’ll see below, simply building wind and solar plants doesn’t necessarily keep the lights on.

Our Climate Act goals have discouraged repowering/modernizing gas facilities. But converting an older single-cycle plant to combined-cycle technology can increase output by 50%. Of course, pollution from using natural gas is concerning, but we could do much more to improve air quality. Instead, we’ve focused on eliminating all emissions. It’s zero emissions or bust.

Myth: We can replace 2,000 MW of gas generation with 2,000 MW of wind and solar

Reality: The NYISO states that 2,000 MW can power 2 million homes. This is a little misleading. Only nuclear power would accomplish that—definitely not wind or solar. As I explained in Solar capacity and capacity factors, different technologies generate different amounts of electricity. Using NYISO figures, I’ve provided a comparison of what 2,000 MW might produce in NYS, along with land use figures. Those 2,000 MW of solar could only serve the equivalent of 438,056 households.

Why do I include land use? Additional generation is needed specifically downstate. We plan to replace NYC’s fossil plants with a combination of offshore wind, battery storage, and upstate wind and solar. But as I discussed in The missing link, right now our grid can’t deliver much of this energy downstate. Doing that will require costly investments in transmission infrastructure.

So, looking ahead:

The NYISO estimates that the generation capacity required to achieve CLCPA mandates [by 2040] will be about three times the capacity of the current New York generation fleet, while the electric energy consumption is expected to increase by roughly 50% to 90%. [emphasis mine]

Myth: Batteries will take care of that “intermittency” thing

Reality: Gas generation is dispatchable; it can be brought online quickly in response to demand. Solar and wind, on the other hand, generate electricity when our notoriously fickle weather cooperates. Intermittent generation doesn’t ensure that the grid can supply electricity when it’s needed. This situation is often expressed as “Solar and wind can displace gas, but they can’t replace it.” To keep the grid reliable, we need dispatchable energy.

You may be thinking: Isn’t that what battery storage is for? Well, it can help—for anywhere between a few minutes and a few hours, depending on the level of demand. But battery storage is too expensive to use for longer periods. Also, batteries don’t generate electricity; they store and discharge generation from other sources. That means we’ll need even more wind and solar to supply lots of batteries. During crucial, high-demand periods such as winter storms, there’s very little solar generation, and certainly not enough to charge batteries.

Germany has famously experienced the woes of dunkelflaute (dark doldrums): periods of inadequate sun and wind. These might last for days, or weeks. We need much longer-term energy sources to fill in during times of low “renewable” generation.

We need dispatchable, emissions-free resources (DEFRs): energy sources that can come online quickly on demand when solar and wind generation drop. Without DEFRs (and much more battery storage), solar and wind simply can’t replace fossil fuels. The trouble with DEFRs is that they’re a largely mythical solution to a real-world problem. None are available commercially at scale.

We don’t know what these amazing technologies will be, so we haven’t developed and deployed them. The NYISO has stated that we need 20,000-40,000 MW of DEFRs to replace 25,000 MW of present fossil generation.

One of the likeliest DEFRs: advanced nuclear. This includes small modular reactors (SMRs), some of which are specifically intended to be used with intermittent energy sources. These could be sited in urban areas, as they require very little land. Unfortunately, no commercial projects are operating yet in the US. A big drawback here is that NYC politicians—and many of the groups that support them—have a deep aversion to nuclear power.

Another option: “green” hydrogen, which would be produced using wind and solar. This approach would require installing large quantities of additional wind and solar to produce hydrogen fuel. We would need additional (or at least heavily modified) pipelines and transportation to get it where it’s needed. Again, the US doesn’t have much commercial green hydrogen fuel or the equipment to use it.

Myth: We can build our way out of this by 2040

Reality: Building new gas generation is slow, but building “renewables” isn’t exactly a speedy process here in NYS. We can’t simply sit back, wait for the grid to fail, and then decide that reliability is a good idea after all: Hey, maybe we should build some new facilities. If we want to avoid blackouts in 2034, we must start building and/or repowering reliable generation now.

Essential components for new gas plants are presently backordered 5-7 years. No one has built a large gas plant in NYS in the last few years, but we can look at the timeline for Cricket Valley Energy Center in Dutchess County, which went online six years ago. The project applied for its siting permit in November 2011, and the plant went into operation in April 2020. Repowering would move more quickly, as it doesn’t involve the same permitting and interconnection considerations.

Solar and wind are supposed to be quick to build, but in NYS it can easily take 10 or more years to sign land contracts for a grid-scale site, secure financing, obtain a grid interconnection, get a siting permit, and construct a facility. In my post Why is NYS solar buildout taking so long? I found that projects were taking at least four to six years to go from permit application submission to operation on solar projects.

That’s just the time to build one project. Building 1,000 MW of solar capacity requires multiple projects. How long will that take? We don’t know, because we haven’t done it yet. As of 2025, the NYISO only listed 571 MW of grid-scale solar capacity among its generating projects.

The state keeps trying to streamline the siting process for these plants, but frankly they’re big industrial projects with notable environmental, agricultural, and socioeconomic impacts. We’re already building on prime farmland, wetlands, and critical habitat for endangered species. Siting gets even harder from this point forward. Also, many delays are due to inadequate submissions on the part of developers, not slow reviews.

It isn’t physically or economically possible to build all the wind and solar projects by 2040 that we need to meet “zero by 40.” Offshore wind is seriously behind schedule, with only 132 MW in operation out of a planned 9,000 MW. And it’s extremely unlikely that DEFRs will be widely available by 2040, given the slow pace at which we’re defining and developing them.

Myth: “Renewables” are cheaper than the alternatives

Reality: Many politicians insist that solar is much cheaper than fossil generation. How do they know? The climate industry says so: See the cheap national levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar? In simple terms, LCOE is the lifetime average cost to build, operate, fuel, and decommission a particular type of generation divided by the electricity produced. Across the country, the LCOE for solar was $38-78/MWh in 2025. New combined cycle natural gas was $48-109/MWh. Solar is less expensive, right?

Unfortunately, there are two problems with these numbers: 1) they’re not NYS-specific, and 2) they’re comparing apples and oranges.

In NYS, grid-scale solar can be expected to cost over $100/MWh to generate, given the high capital costs for building here. That estimate is based on New York Power Authority (NYPA) 2025 estimates for new projects. Solar isn’t exactly cheap here. Nor does the cost compare favorably with that of existing power sources. In this case, it helps to put them side by side, comparing new solar with two of the last large combined-cycle gas plants built in NYS, along with Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station., I had Perplexity AI estimate LCOE amounts.

The LCOE of new solar is already significantly higher than that of these existing facilities—and we haven’t added the considerable cost of storage/backup. Add these, plus transmission upgrades to deliver this energy to the downstate area, and wind and solar become vastly more expensive. It’s difficult to guess the approximate LCOE of advanced nuclear, our most likely backup, but I gave the job to Perplexity and Grok, and they reached the same conclusion: $60-100/MWh, with the caveat that early projects might be more expensive.

Land-based wind in NYS has about the same LCOE as solar, and offshore wind is even more expensive, having an all-in “strike price” of $150/MWh. Also, when wind and solar energy are available, they displace generation from other sources, including gas facilities. As a result, those plants may run at a lower capacity and cost more to operate.

Myth: Wind and solar have minimal impacts on their surroundings

Reality: Real grid-scale solar and wind buildout in NYS looks very different from the pretty pictures that developers show us. No one is growing crops on large-scale solar sites here. There are no grid-scale projects brimming with native wildflowers and happy pollinators. I see very occasional sheepwashing on a modest scale, but no large-scale agrivoltaics. Six-hundred-foot wind turbines do not generate silently or coexist peacefully with nearby residents. The blades don’t magically dodge birds and bats.

Solar and wind development is about minimizing costs and maximizing profits. Crops and wildflowers are costly alternatives to ryegrass and fescue.

Solar and wind use finite resources during manufacturing and produce very large amounts of waste. Recycling is a theoretical option at this time, not a practical one. It remains too expensive and inconvenient for large-scale developers to consider. Some communities have taken the step of passing laws that require recycling, but if it came to a test, I’m sure the state would deem those laws “unreasonably burdensome” for developers and would waive any such requirement.

The table here compares land use for different energy technologies.

It helps to understand the scale of “renewable” development in NYS. Solar buildout by 2040 would require over a quarter of a million acres. By 2050, we can expect to have over 350,000 acres of panels. Even minimal impacts to very large areas can add up.

We’re just starting to learn the environmental drawbacks of solar and wind. Because these technologies have such enormous footprints, we need to learn much more about their effects on soils, on ecosystems, on agriculture, on the weather, and on the humans who live around these projects. Without impartial research, we risk doing extensive environmental damage and creating future environmental justice communities. Instead, we’ve largely decided in advance that these technologies are entirely benevolent. Wind and solar developers are unlikely to risk studying effects unless they can control the results, and academic institutions have become captured entities. They are often highly politicized and careful to present “renewables” in a positive light.

NYS can’t save the planet, but the environmental damage done in the name of “green energy” is real and lasting.

Conclusions: myths and morals

I happen to know quite a bit about mythology, having studied it as an undergraduate. Myths are cultural narratives that frame actions in a moral context; they make life easier to understand and negotiate. “Zero by 40” has been framed as something we must achieve for the benefit of the planet and of humanity. Millions of people believe it’s morally the right thing to do.

Our society is defined by its use of electricity, whether we like it or not. Morality doesn’t generate electricity. It can’t wage war against the laws of physics and win. Wind and solar alone can’t provide us with a reliable grid just because we think “renewables” are a good thing. It’s time to accept that and decide how to proceed.

Perhaps we need to rethink our target dates for electrifying everything. For instance, electrifying the buildings and transportation sectors is expected to add almost 2,000 MW of demand. What do we gain from the “nation-leading” status that our Climate Act is supposed to confer? Moral superiority? We haven’t gained residents, wealth, or industry; these are leaving the state at an alarming rate.

If we keep treating “zero by 2040” as the only acceptable outcome, we risk trading a working grid for a victory in virtue-signaling. We still need reliable, dispatchable generation for wind and solar to work, and we have no emissions-free resources ready to deploy. By the time we support wind and solar with DEFRs/battery storage, “renewables” will be far more expensive than most conventional alternatives.

We can’t afford to let perfect be the enemy of good.

If fossil fuels aren’t ideal, they still have undeniable value, both as fuel and as essential sources of thousands of other products that we use every day. They’re also finite, subject to a certain amount of price volatility, and can damage the environment. Exploring lower-emissions options for reliable generation makes sense; putting all our eggs in the wind and solar basket does not.

Modernizing older single-cycle gas facilities with combined-cycle generation could increase production, reduce emissions, and cost less than building new gas or “renewable” generation. It won’t get us to zero emissions by 2040, but it could make significant improvements at a more reasonable cost and in a manageable timeframe. We need to realize that bragging rights aren’t worth blackouts or bankruptcy for residents and businesses that can’t afford to pay their electric bills.

According to a recent Marist poll, a full one-third of NYS residents say they intend to leave the state in the next five years. Of those, 40% give cost of living as their primary reason. Overall, 86% of residents say the cost of living here for an average family is not very affordable or not affordable at all.

In another recent statewide poll, 68% of residents said NYS energy costs are “out of control,” and more than half said affordability was their top energy priority—far ahead of reliability or sustainability.,

If we continue trying to implement the Climate Act on its present schedule, can you afford to stay?

Don’t forget to turn off the lights when you leave.

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Photos by Syahirah Salleh and Richard Burlton on Unsplash, and Kris Martin.

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