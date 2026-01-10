This week I’m back to looking at solar and wind buildout in NYS: in particular, the slew of projects that developers want to start constructing (finally) this coming summer. It’s going to be a busy season, and after years of slow-motion buildout, things might get lively. Are local communities ready?

Grid-scale wind and solar projects are competing this winter for new contracts with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The winner’s circle is being prepared for the front runners. Starting in February, developers will learn whether their bids have resulted in contracts for the renewable energy certificates (RECs) that make their projects profitable. This year’s field should produce plenty of winners, from the standpoint of receiving contracts.

Many upstate NY residents aren’t entirely prepared for what’s coming this spring. I see few local communities preparing for the influx of projects with siting permits that will finally begin construction this summer, or for the newer projects seeking fast approval of permits so they can break ground by this summer.

Some think the end of federal tax support for wind and solar projects has reduced the chances that developers will build these projects. They should think again.

Yes, federal support is ending—at least for the immediate future—but it isn’t gone yet. And the state’s Climate Act is still very much the law of our land, with stated mandates for electricity from 70% “renewable” sources in 2030 and 100% from emissions-free sources in 2040. My estimates from previous posts show that we’ve only constructed about 50% of planned 2030 onshore wind to date and 5% of planned solar. There’s a tremendous amount of work to be done in a very short time, if the state is serious about reaching its targets.

Below are some of the mileposts developers will be watching as they scramble to get their projects underway. These apply to grid-scale solar and onshore wind projects, not to community solar or offshore wind—those face their own hurdles. I also discuss the field that’s running, the stakes, and the onlookers who will be witness to this process. They’re the ones who will be living with these projects for the foreseeable future.

Off to the races

No doubt you’ve heard how cheap solar energy is. It’s actually not that cheap to produce in upstate NY, given high land prices and construction labor costs, along with lingering dark winters. In terms of capacity factors, NYS solar projects are among the worst-performing in the nation. Consequently, developers need at least two key pieces of financing to make wind and solar projects profitable here: REC contracts and eligibility for federal tax credits.

First turn: NYSERDA REC contract bids decided in February 2026

This winter NYSERDA is busy reviewing bids for Tier 1 grid-scale solar and wind project REC (renewable energy certificate) contracts. RECs “tag” wind and solar generation; one REC is created for every megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity generated by these projects.

How do RECs help fund these projects? Developers receive a market price per MWh when they sell electricity from wind or solar, but their costs for generating that electricity are usually higher than what they receive. NYSERDA buys RECs from developers and sells them to utility companies, which pass the cost along to ratepayers. I gave a somewhat simplified view of all this in my post Where the money comes from. You can assume a large project will have an REC contract before construction starts. It needs to start soon. The federal deadline for starting construction is 4 July 2026 to be eligible for those all-important federal tax credits.

At the risk of oversimplifying, the market price of electricity varies, making developer revenues difficult to predict over time. RECs provide a reliable revenue stream beyond the market price, ensuring steadier and more predictable profits. RECs were originally meant to support wind and solar until those industries were self-sustaining, but like so many subsidies, they’ve taken on a life of their own and don’t appear to be going anywhere. On the contrary, they’re increasing in value; this year’s average REC price is likely to be the highest ever.

The developers of wind and solar projects receive contracts for RECs from NYSERDA based on competitive bidding. NYSERDA issues annual solicitations for bids; the most recent was in 2025. Decisions will be made on individual bids later in the winter of 2026. Developers are always notified well in advance of the public. Most residents won’t know until late spring or early summer what projects have received contracts.

NYSERDA is requesting enough projects to generate 5,600,000 MWh of electricity every year for the next 20 years. If the winners were all solar projects, they would have a total capacity of at least 3,200 MW. Note that the total generation amount of 5,600,000 MWh is not necessarily the limit of what NYSERDA can award. They can award more, if bids are competitive enough.

This solicitation is aimed particularly at developers with projects that are “shovel-ready.” For these projects, land has been secured, a grid interconnection is in place or close to it, and a siting permit has been issued.

In addition to price, the bid process also considers issues such as the developer’s level of experience and financial stability, use of agricultural or forested land, geographic location and the chance that electric generation will be curtailed, and whether the project will benefit disadvantaged communities.

Backstretch: Federal tax credit deadline on 4 July 2026

Federal law provides an investment tax credit (typically 30%) for building solar and wind projects. Alternatively, it offers production tax credits on the actual energy generated. On 4 July 2026, substantial construction must be underway to apply for credits. Just buying equipment isn’t sufficient; real work must have been accomplished.

The finish line: Projects operational by 12/2027

Construction on projects must be completed by the end of 2027 to receive federal tax credits.

Complicating matters is a new requirement that developers not source equipment (directly or indirectly) from certain countries, including China, if they are to receive tax credits. They’re eligible for higher levels of subsidies if they use American-made products and services. There’s likely to be high demand for certain equipment, which might drive up prices. In turn, this would drive up REC prices, and ratepayers would pay more for electricity.

The field: Who’s running

By now all of the projects that will receive NYSERDA contracts have applied for interconnections to the state’s electric transmission grid. The grid operator (the New York Independent System Operator or NYISO) maintains an interconnection queue, which shows 83 potential grid-scale solar projects totaling 8,768 MW and 18 onshore wind projects totaling 2,920 MW as of this writing. To put those numbers in perspective, according to the NYISO, NYS only had 573 MW of grid-scale solar and 2,586 MW of land-based wind in 2024.

Some of the projects in the queue already have REC contracts. Most of the others have will have new bids submitted for them; their developers will know this spring whether they will get REC contracts. Many of these projects have secured interconnections, while others are in somewhat earlier stages in the interconnection process. All are sufficiently far along to submit NYSERDA bids. Of course, not all projects in the interconnection queue will be built.

The favorites: “Recapturing” projects

As I’ve noted, wind and solar projects don’t get built in NYS without REC contracts. So how have we ended up with projects that have received siting permits from the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) or Public Service Commission Siting Board—but don’t have contracts?

Over the last few years, quite a few wind and solar developers with NYSERDA contracts have decided that their REC bids weren’t high enough. In certain cases, NYSERDA has allowed them to cancel their contracts and submit new bids. In The big fizzle, I found over 20 wind and solar projects in the grid interconnection queue with canceled NYSERDA contracts, meaning that the developers are reserving the option of building these projects after receiving new contracts.

NYSERDA wants to “recapture” these projects, since they’ll be ready to start construction sooner than projects that just started the site permitting process. Some of these projects are quite old. The Greene County Solar Facility and Flint Mine Solar in Greene County both fall into this category. Both received their siting permits in 2021 but have since appeared dormant. In the case of Flint Mine, the developer has purchased much of the project site outright and shows no signs of intending to sell the land. The Greene County Solar Facility once encountered interconnection issues; these have since been resolved. Both projects previously had NYSERDA contracts, but neither has one currently. Both have remained in the grid interconnection queue. The community where both projects were proposed has had plenty of time to wonder what—if anything—will materialize. Spring 2026 should deliver some answers at last.

This may be the last chance for some of these projects to move forward. A siting permit is good for seven years, and some projects are approaching that deadline. If they don’t receive contracts in 2026, it’s extremely unlikely they’ll be able to move ahead. As I observed, those tax credits and a current REC contract are required to build a grid-scale solar or wind facility in NYS.

Special handicapping

New York Power Authority (NYPA) entries in the field deserve a careful look. The state is actively encouraging NYPA wind and solar buildout; I’d be surprised if many of their bids were rejected, especially those claiming to benefit disadvantaged communities. The NYPA is committed to “building as much renewable energy as it prudently can,” including at least 45 solar, wind, and energy storage projects. In some cases, they’ve partnered with developers who are having trouble funding their projects for one reason or another, such as Fort Edward Solar in Washington County. Because Fort Edward is close to receiving a siting permit and could conceivably start construction by summer, the project will probably receive favorable treatment from NYSERDA.

High stakes

I’ve mentioned that upstate NY is not an ideal place to generate solar energy. In 2024, generating electricity from solar cost $77/MWh here. This amount is significantly higher than the national average of $41/MWh ($60/MWh before tax credits). It’s also well above the national average cost of natural gas generation.

A recent article in PV Magazine examined several NYPA projects. It will cost at least $100/MWh for these projects to generate electricity, and they can expect less than $50/MWh for it on the wholesale market. To make these projects viable, RECs must make up the difference between the cost of generating electricity and the wholesale price. According to NYSERDA, in 2023, the all-in average price for new wind and solar generation in NYS was $80.96. That included all market payments and RECs. In 2024, it was $94.73/MWh. This year’s price will probably top $100/MWh.

As I’ve discussed in other posts, the upstate grid is about 89% emissions-free, thanks in large part to hydro, nuclear, and modest amounts of wind. It’s the downstate grid that has raised concerns, with over 90% of its generation coming from fossil fuels. We don’t have the transmission infrastructure to allow “renewable” energy from upstate regions to reach downstate areas that presently depend on fossil fuels. Consequently, solar and wind may potentially displace hydroelectric power in parts of western NY instead of replacing fossil fuel generation.

Intermittent energy isn’t exactly what the downstate grid needs, either. The grid operator has warned of reliability concerns starting this year stemming from closing so many fossil fuel facilities without replacing their capacity. What we are building isn’t necessarily helping as much as it could. Instead of building facilities that provide electricity on demand 24/7, like their predecessors, we have been building projects that rely on favorable weather, which is sometimes in short supply.

The onlookers

Some municipalities and residents will welcome the influx of wind and solar projects later this year. Others will perceive these projects as a threat to farmland, forests, and the rural nature of their communities. They don’t see many upsides; for instance, these projects create few—if any—local jobs and usually require taxing authorities to provide major property tax breaks.

What can communities do at this point? By the time they are announced in an open-house setting, most wind and solar projects have reached an advanced stage in planning; changes are expensive and difficult to accommodate. Most of the projects competing for REC contracts this year have already been announced to the public. Meaningful input on these projects is unlikely. Developers may talk about getting residents’ input, but they don’t particularly want it at this late date. Residents and municipal officials are often frustrated by this situation.

Officials can start preparing for construction: sign or deny road-use agreements, review decommissioning plans and payments, discuss payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) and host benefit agreement funds, and prepare to monitor construction sites and file complaints if necessary. It’s a perfect time to reach out to towns that are already hosting projects and learn about their experiences in order to be ready for what lies ahead.

From the perspective of local communities, the state has almost total power when it comes to siting grid-scale wind and solar projects. Moratoriums are ignored, and local laws are often deemed all but irrelevant. It’s important to understand that ORES’ first priority is to support the buildout of wind and solar projects—not to protect communities or the environment.

Is it a lost cause to offer any opposition to these projects, with ORES in charge? I maintain that it is always essential to oppose questionable siting and contribute to the public record where such projects are concerned—even when approval seems like a foregone conclusion. Towns and residents faced with poor siting decisions need to reach out to lawmakers, as well as share their experiences with state officials. Things won’t change overnight. But if we want changes, it’s our job to give the state a reason to make them.

Photos by Phil Hearing, Christine Futter, MAK, Kieron Crasktellanos, and RG on Unsplash.