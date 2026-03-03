I’ve been planning a post on electric transmission for some time. The NYS Climate Act has been in the news this past week, and we heard some of the first real rumblings of concern about transmission among officials. Most NYS residents—including politicians—don’t understand why we should be concerned. This post explains some of the reasons.

Upstate NY is becoming an energy plantation for the downstate region. Downstate NY gets about 95% of its electricity from fossil fuels—mostly natural gas. Policymakers want to see the region transition from fossil fuel electric generation to wind and solar, but building the required quantities of onshore wind and photovoltaic solar will require hundreds of thousands of acres. Downstate NY doesn’t have many acres to spare, which is why those policymakers have wanted to build plenty of offshore wind. They’re having trouble with that now, so they’re counting on onshore wind and solar for their future electricity needs. It’s worth noting, though, that if and when offshore wind becomes a reality, it brings with it a whole new set of transmission issues; we’re not looking at them here.

Upstate NY has lots of acres. Policymakers figure we can use electricity from wind and solar in upstate NY to replace generation from those nasty downstate fossil fuel plants. Downstate politicians, residents, and organizations are calling for thousands of megawatts of onshore wind and solar. Indeed, every time you turn around, someone has demanded yet more upstate wind and solar. For example, some want to double the NYS Climate Act target of 10,000 MWdc of distributed solar (rooftop, commercial, community, etc.) to 20,000 MWdc. They feel certain that doing this will lower emissions and save us money.

One problem with this overall approach—building lots of wind and solar upstate—is that electricity doesn’t magically leap to where it’s needed. Wires and other infrastructure are required to get it there. NYS has 11,000 miles of those; they form the state’s electric grid. What those well-meaning politicians and others have failed to understand is that

1. Transmission infrastructure is expensive to install and maintain.

2. Our grid is showing its age and needs upgrades.

3. New solar and wind generation haven’t kept pace with fossil fuel plant retirements.

4. In addition to the 10,000 MWdc of distributed solar, we expect to need about 65,000 MWac of grid-scale solar by 2050; grid-scale solar is cheaper and better-suited to supplying the state’s electric grid.

Because we’re retiring so much fossil fuel generation, we’ll soon be struggling to deliver electricity where it’s needed. If we add thousands of megawatts of new wind and solar generation upstate, the grid won’t necessarily be able to deliver it efficiently to the downstate region. NYC will continue to retire its fossil fuel fleet, but it won’t have enough new generation available to replace it, and reliability will suffer. More on that later.

The “Tale of Two Grids” revisited

The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO, pronounced “NIGH so”) manages our grid and administers wholesale energy markets. It has described upstate and downstate electric systems as a “Tale of Two Grids.” Upstate electric generation is nearly 90% emissions-free, produced using hydro, nuclear, and a little wind. As I mentioned, though, 95% of downstate generation uses fossil fuels—mostly natural gas:

Chart from Power Trends 2025, published by the New York Independent System Operator

From this graphic, you can see why policymakers are so eager to decarbonize downstate electric generation. Offshore wind may help eventually, but otherwise the region’s options are limited. The Champlain-Hudson Power Express (CHPE) DC transmission line is expected to begin delivering hydroelectric generation from Quebec to NYC (at least during the summer months) in 2026, but it won’t provide nearly enough energy to replace retiring fossil fuel plants. Downstate NY doesn’t just need emissions-free energy; it needs more energy in general. Nuclear energy is deeply unpopular downstate, so the only solution—such as it is—being pursued seriously is building out offshore wind along the coast and solar and wind upstate.

Note, of course, that solar and wind are intermittent, weather-dependent resources. They can’t provide the reliable, on-demand generation that fossil fuel plants can. For that, we need dispatchable, emission-free resources: DEFRs, as the NYISO calls them. The problem with DEFRs is that they aren’t presently available on a commercial scale. At present, they comprise technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear, which won’t be available for some time and are a very costly approach to providing part-time generation.

Renewable generation pockets

Right now, we have what the NYISO calls “renewable generation pockets” across upstate NY: areas of congestion where the energy from wind, solar, and hydropower projects is or will be constrained. The graphic shows this in more detail. Several transmission projects are expected to help relieve these constraints somewhat, but not entirely.

Renewable generation pocket graphic from 2023-2042 System & Resource Outlook, published by the New York Independent System Operator

Let’s look at the W1 pocket in western NY, which includes parts of Monroe, Genesee, and Orleans counties. Several major wind and solar projects are planned in that area, but transmission constraints would prevent all of their electricity from being delivered once they’re built. As a result, by 2030, only 83% of the energy from wind and 94% of the energy from solar would be available to grid customers; the rest would be curtailed (not delivered). If all the planned transmission projects are not completed, even more might be curtailed. Moreover, some of the wind and solar energy being generated there displaces hydroelectric power—not fossil fuels.

Consequently, those wind and solar projects would be contributing little or nothing toward decarbonizing the downstate grid but would be interfering with the delivery of existing zero-emissions energy.

Plan A: Clean Path NY

If we add a lot more wind and solar upstate, that generation can’t be delivered easily to the downstate region. To decarbonize the downstate grid, we don’t just need plenty of wind and solar; we need to make substantial upgrades to upstate NY’s bulk transmission infrastructure. That’s an expensive prospect for ratepayers, and energy costs in NYS are already higher than in much of the nation.

To address the need for emissions-free energy downstate, the state created a special class of renewable energy certificates (RECs). You might recall from my other posts that one REC is created when a megawatt hour of electricity is generated from wind, solar, or other “renewable” technologies. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) buys RECs from the operators of wind and solar plants and sells them to utilities such as NYSEG and National Grid to meet the state’s Clean Energy Standard. The utilities pass this cost along to consumers. REC contracts help developers finance their projects and earn a predictable, enhanced income beyond selling energy on the wholesale market.

Two major projects were initially planned for these special RECs: the CHPE, which I previously mentioned, and the Clean Path NY transmission initiative: a transmission line between Delaware County and NYC that would be tied to specific wind and solar projects upstate. First proposed in 2020, Clean Path NY was eventually abandoned as too expensive to implement:

A planned transmission line for “clean energy” development has been terminated by the state of New York and its developers—a line planned to come online in 2027. The Clean Path project is a 175-mile transmission line designed to play a “critical” role in New York’s climate goals by delivering 5 gigawatts of renewable energy—wind, solar, and hydroelectric power—to New York City, which is facing anticipated electricity shortages in 2033 and 2034. The state aims to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and to achieve a “zero-emission electric grid” by 2040. However, the developers of the project had initially agreed on a budget and terms with the state before the impacts of inflation and rising material costs affected the overall project. In response, the developers sought higher subsidies from ratepayers, but this request was denied.

The fact that Clean Path was considered in the first place points to the need for new transmission infrastructure to supply NYC, while the fact that it was abandoned reveals the steep cost of this infrastructure. The developers have tried to revive the project, but costs have kept it on ice.

On this occasion, the Public Service Commission (PSC) clearly held the line on ratepayer costs—but the wind and solar projects associated with Clean Path are still being constructed. What will happen to the electricity they generate? How much will be curtailed? How much will be available outside the “renewable generation pocket” where it was produced? If Clean Path was Plan A, what is Plan B?

As I mentioned, several transmission projects have been proposed or are in the works for relieving grid congestion in specific regions. None of them address the issue of delivering wind and solar energy to downstate residents in a comprehensive way.

Transmission: the missing link

Thousands of megawatts of wind and solar generation are due to be added to the upstate grid, but we have no expansive, long-range plans for delivering all that energy to the downstate region. The upgrades being made now will need further modification over time as more wind and solar are added. Politicians simply did not plan for the cost of delivering upstate energy to NYC. They crowed about how cheap that energy would be but never looked at the requirements for being able to use it downstate.

What have we learned from the Clean Path fiasco? Transmission is a lot more expensive than anyone expected. Let’s assume that by 2040, we site over 40,000 MW of solar and 12,000 MW of onshore wind upstate. How much of that energy could be delivered to the downstate region? How much hydroelectric and nuclear power would they displace upstate? Why are we spending billions on solar and wind buildout that may have a limited effect on decarbonizing the downstate grid?

Now that Clean Path has been terminated, what are our plans for providing its transmission capability through other means? Keep in mind that Clean Path was only intended to deliver 3,800 MW of wind and solar generation downstate (out of the 52,000 MW needed by 2040). It would have been the first of such projects, but certainly not the last. If we couldn’t afford to bring 3,800 MW of electricity to NYC, what happens to the other 48,200 MW?

And does that 48,200 MW actually address downstate energy needs? Remember—it’s intermittent generation, and the resources we expect it to replace are available 24/7. Without DEFRs, solar and wind can only provide limited support to the grid. By 2033, reliability margins reach a critical point, and blackouts become a real possibility. The NYISO has called for keeping some fossil fuel plants in service past their planned retirement dates. Batteries may help, but they’re expensive as well. DEFRs are years away, and it appears likely that they’ll be quite costly, too.

Instead of addressing the issue of transmission, most politicians and organizations are focusing on building ever-greater quantities of wind and solar. This direction makes little sense unless the energy that’s generated can be delivered affordably and efficiently where it is needed.

During the week of 23 February 2026, we heard officials finally begin to acknowledge that there may be a problem delivering electricity from upstate wind and solar projects where it’s needed. Because upstate NY doesn’t need to replace much fossil fuel generation, it makes little sense to site vast quantities of wind and solar there without clear plans and funding for long-term transmission upgrades that will solve delivery problems in the years ahead.

So why are we spending billions to build out wind and solar upstate without a clear plan for delivering it downstate? No one seems interested in answering that question, but until we do, we can’t expect to meet Climate Act targets for 2030 and maintain a reliable grid.

