I’ve heard solar developers claim that their projects don’t receive any money from taxpayers. No one hands them a bag of money labeled “solar subsidies,” but they do receive millions of dollars from public sources. Did you ever wonder exactly what they get? This post spells it out.

The game and its players

These entities collect and distribute the public funds associated with NYS utility-scale solar projects:

Adopted in 2016, the NYS Clean Energy Standard (CES) established a financing structure for renewable project buildout: REC incentives. In 2019, some of its goals became law in the form of the NYS Climate Act, also known as the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). My post About the New York State Climate Act discusses the Act’s purpose and targets.

As the NYS Office of the Comptroller observed in 2024:

The Climate Act was expected to have both fiscal and programmatic impacts on several State agencies and authorities. However, when the CES and Climate Act were passed, no State or federal funding was budgeted. Currently, almost all funding to support the CES and Climate Act programs is ratepayer based. New York State ratepayers have contributed almost $2.6 billion to the CES program from 2016 through 2021.

Note the distinction between funding from taxes and from utility ratepayer fees. This is one of the ways solar developers try to claim they’re “not getting money from taxpayers.” But most taxpayers pay utility bills, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through rent that includes utilities), so there are very few NYS taxpayers who don’t contribute to this funding. As we’ll see later, there are taxpayer-supported initiatives that provide indirect funding as well, but in NYS, a good deal of public funding for wind and solar comes from ratepayers.

RECs

One of the basic elements in funding solar projects is the renewable energy certificate (REC). RECs can get complex, so I’ve tried to keep things basic.

An REC is a method of “tagging” renewable energy for tracking purposes; an REC is created when one MWh of renewable energy is generated. NYSERDA awards contracts to buy RECs from solar project developers at an agreed-on price. These RECs are then purchased from NYSERDA by electricity suppliers like National Grid and Con Edison to comply with the CES.

When renewable energy is sold, the developer sells both 1) RECs and 2) electricity at wholesale market rates. The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) oversees the state’s wholesale electricity market.

Solar and wind projects generate relatively small amounts of electricity compared to large hydropower and non-renewable generating projects. RECs are a vital source of revenue for solar developers, as wholesale electric prices are volatile and not always high enough to make production profitable.

The amount a developer receives for an REC varies according to the project. An REC can have either a fixed value or be indexed to electricity markets. Fixed RECs for solar projects often fall in the $20-25/MWh range.

Assume a fixed REC price is $25/MWh, and the wholesale price of electricity is $35/MWh. When energy is generated, developers receive the fixed REC price and the wholesale electricity price: $25 + $35 = $60/MWh. So, a 100-MW solar project that generates 157,680 MWh per year might receive $3,942,000 per year in REC payments and $5,518,800 for wholesale electricity, for a total of $9,460,800 annually.

More recently, indexed RECs have become popular. Basically, their “strike price” includes both the wholesale electricity market price and the REC amount. They provide a somewhat more predictable income, as the developer usually receives the same total amount per MWh, regardless of markets.

The graphic below shows a simplified view of how RECs fit into electric markets.

Loans

The NY Green Bank uses ratepayer funds in conjunction with private investment to fund aspects of renewable energy development and construction that wouldn’t ordinarily be able to obtain financing. It has provided at least $385 million to help fund community solar projects, for example. The NY Green Bank has furnished over $2.5 billion for a wide range of projects.

Federal tax credits

The federal investment tax credit (ITC) has allowed solar developers to claim a credit of 30% of eligible project costs, with “adders” for using US products or serving certain communities. These adders can boost the credit to 50%. These credits are currently being phased out; their future is uncertain.

Alternatively, developers can claim the production tax credit (PTC), which lets them claim a credit on energy produced over 10 years (ongoing, not up-front). Typically, only developers of very large projects (over 50 MW) have found it more advantageous to claim the PTC. Also, solar projects are frequently bought and sold, so it makes sense to claim the ITC early in the development process. In 2024, the PTC for solar energy was $30 per MWh. Additionally, given the PTC’s uncertain future, choosing it may appear risky to some developers.

If we look at a 100-MW solar project with a capacity factor of 18% (average for NYS grid-scale projects—see my post Solar capacity and capacity factors), here’s how the ITC and PTC would compare:

Payments in lieu of taxes and other tax relief

NYS has some of the highest property taxes in the country, ranking 9th among US states. Solar developers claim they can’t build projects here if forced to pay property taxes. Almost 75% of NYS municipalities exempt solar installations from property taxes. Local jurisdictions can negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements as an alternative. In addition, they usually ask for relief from local sales/use taxes and mortgage recording taxes.

Local agencies and authorities offer PILOT agreements to solar developers as an incentive for siting a project in a particular location. Many PILOTs are negotiated by county Industrial Development Agencies (IDAs), but some for smaller projects they are negotiated directly by the municipality.

Each PILOT is unique to the project in question. Amounts are often a rate per MW; rates differ between municipalities and projects. Here’s an example of a PILOT for a 100-MW project in Greene County, NY. Note that special district taxes (fire, ambulance, library) are not reduced by the PILOT.

This PILOT would save the developer $21,666,222 over the 30-year term. The final agreement includes reductions in new revenue amounts for 1) property taxes, 2) sales/use tax, and 3) mortgage recording tax. Note that NYS exempts solar projects from the state part of sales/use tax (4%). These are the reported losses to the various jurisdictions:

The IDA would be quick to point out that this agreement brings in nearly $12 million over current tax revenues during the next 30 years. This is the standard argument for solar PILOTs, which are not creating many permanent jobs. Local municipal leaders and IDAs are especially fond of highlighting the improvement in PILOT payments over taxes based on agricultural assessments, which can be a modest fraction of full-assessment taxes. One might assume it’s particularly desirable to covert agricultural land in production to industrial use. IDAs are obliged to justify their own existence, but a PILOT is an incentive to the developer, not simply a gift to local communities.

If communities fail to notify a developer within 60 days that they will pursue a PILOT, they may receive nothing at all. This has happened in towns where local officials overlooked the requirement.

Conclusions

As you can see, solar projects don’t receive anything directly labeled a “subsidy.” They do receive many millions of dollars in tax credits, loans, and incentives paid for by taxpayers and ratepayers, however. In summary, here are some of the major public funding sources for solar developers and who ultimately pays for each one:

A large share of these benefits comes from local communities; this matters because solar projects are being sited disproportionately in areas featuring lower incomes and, in the case of large projects, no local control over whether the project is built there. Ratepayer funding is a form of regressive taxation, as it is based on electric usage rather than the ability to pay. Lower-income residents spend a disparate portion of their earnings on energy.

The state’s narrative—often adopted by local officials—is that solar development represents an economic opportunity for these communities by bringing in some additional revenues to provide tax relief. But it’s important to remember that these revenues are based on sharp discounts that benefit solar developers at least as much as they do local populations.

Is NYS building out wind and solar on the backs of those who can least afford it? This question should concern those seeking to protect vulnerable populations from predatory corporate behaviors. After all, solar developers aren’t trying to save us from climate change—they’re profiting from it.

Photo by Kris Martin

