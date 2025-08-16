I’ve noted previously that grid-scale solar projects in NYS are taking a long time to build—often six or more years from bid submission to operation.[i] Most critiques of delayed buildout focus on community opposition and slow reviews of permits.

In these assessments, developers never bear any responsibility for delays. These evaluations suppose that opposition is uniformly harmful, too, when in fact sometimes it serves a useful purpose. Some disputes ensure that projects conform to regulations, for instance. Local opposition isn’t always wrong, and developers are not infallible.

Most grid-scale solar projects in NYS go through the state’s incentive funding contract process. The state has been awarding contracts for funding annually since 2017, but out of about 150 solar projects totaling roughly 13,000 MW, we now have only 12 operating projects with a total capacity of just under 500 MW. Approximately 50 more solar projects are under development, and over 90 have been canceled.[ii]

To learn what’s slowing things down, I searched for clues in the public records of grid-scale projects that have been constructed, cancelled, or are under development.[iii] I’ll discuss one from each category below.

What is the process for siting grid-scale projects in NYS?

Developers of these projects generally acquire rights to land, obtain state funding contracts, and request grid interconnections. Next, each project enters the state permit review process, submits a permit application, and makes changes as required. Upon receiving a permit and meeting other requirements, the developer constructs the project in compliance with the permit.

Meanwhile, the state’s grid operator models the effects of the project and determine what upgrades are needed. When the plant is constructed and upgrades are complete, it is placed in service.

How long does all this take?

As I’ve noted in other posts, it takes about six years to process a grid interconnection request. Connecting solar facilities to the grid turns out to be complex, especially when multiple plants seek interconnections in close proximity. The grid operator has been streamlining this process, so it may be faster in the future.

Not all developers begin the permitting process immediately after requesting grid interconnections and/or receiving funding contracts. The time elapsed between starting the permitting process and submitting the actual permit application usually appears to be about a year. During this time, the developer prepares the application with input from state agencies and the community.

Once a complete application is submitted, it typically takes six months to a year to receive a permit. After a developer receives a permit, another year or more often passes before construction begins, depending on the time of year when the application was approved. Construction normally takes over a year.

Let’s look at some actual projects in more detail.

Project: Morris Ridge Solar (operating)

Morris Ridge Solar is a 177-MW project in Livingston County and the largest operating solar facility in the state as of 2024. Here are the events and dates of its grid interconnection and permit filing process:[iv]

Why did this process take over six years? Did an opposition group get the locals riled up? Did the town offer extensive objections? Far from it. The project received a total of 18 public comments. There were no petitions, no lawsuits, no protests.

The solar permitting process is detailed, complicated, and relatively new. The state’s record of Morris Ridge Solar permitting includes close to 1,200 documents, from the initial filing letter to “Minor Modification Request No. 12,” which “seeks to permanently place three intermodal containers within the O&M laydown yard.”

Between the time when the project received its permit and when construction was completed, about 500 documents were filed with the state, including “Appendix FF. Traffic Control Plan for Substation and Switchyard Constructions” (parts 1, 2, and 3). Each document needs to be prepared by the developer and reviewed by the state for compliance with regulations. In this case, COVID restrictions may also have played a role in slowing the process. The project included a battery storage component, which added to the complexity.

Project: Flint Mine Solar (permit received, project cancelled)

Now let’s look at a project that appears to have been cancelled after its permit was approved: 100-MW Flint Mine Solar in Greene County, NY.

This timeframe is typical. The project received only modest opposition from local residents. In fact, a group of host landowners and pro-solar residents sued the municipality over its solar law, which restricted utility-scale solar to commercial and industrial districts. A court dismissed the lawsuit, and the state eventually waived the municipality’s law.

The state’s record gives no clue about why the project was not constructed; the last document was filed in 2023. Data in Open NY files shows the project status as “Cancelled.”[v] Pre-construction interconnection testing was complete; upgrade costs were modest.

It seems likely that project financing hit a snag. The project was not formally withdrawn from the state permitting process, and Flint Mine Solar still appears in the interconnection queue. Technically, the developer has until 8/2028 to construct the project, but it appears that new funding from the state would be required.

The permitting process generated 879 documents and 181 public comments, both for and against the project.

Project: Shepherd’s Run Solar (under development)

Finally, we’ll consider Shepherd’s Run Solar, a project in Columbia County, NY. This project has been in the permitting process since 1/2020.[vi] I’ve included it here because it’s one of the few where local opposition played a role in delaying the permitting process.

The developer submitted a grid interconnection request for a 60-MW facility in July 2017 and received a state funding contract the same year. After the developer filed its permit application in May 2022, the state found the application incomplete—three times. By October 2023, the developer had filed additional materials and was on track to receive a permit.

In January 2024, the municipality filed a request to dismiss the application. The developer’s option on a key land parcel had expired, and the owner had sold it to a farmland conservation group opposing the project.[vii] The developer failed to inform the state that the project would need to be reduced to 42 MW, requiring significant redesign. As a result, the state dismissed the application without prejudice, meaning the developer was free to submit a new application.[viii]

As you can see, the developer’s new application was also found incomplete—twice. It remains incomplete as of this writing.

It is tempting to attribute project delays primarily to the opposition of the municipality and a highly organized grassroots group. COVID restrictions may have played an additional role. But given the developer’s failure to be transparent with the state, along with the series of incomplete filings, it’s hard not to conclude that some of the developer’s woes were self-inflicted.

In my post Upstate, Downstate, I talk about developers’ use of the “decide-announce-defend” model of public engagement, and this project clearly demonstrates its limitations. Most siting decisions were made before the project was announced, and little flexibility was possible.

Smaller solar projects have been constructed in the area. The size of the project is featured prominently among the town’s and opposition group’s objections. Other concerns focus on the loss of agricultural land and environmental issues.

The state record for the permitting process totals over 1,200 documents, with more than 1,800 public comments—by far the most of any proceeding I reviewed.

Annual funding contracts: 2017-2024

The following table shows the numbers of solar projects that received funding contracts each year. Some cancelled projects received new contracts in later years; I’ll report on these in a later post.

Many cancellations reflect the need to re-bid the project and obtain a state funding contract for a higher amount. Cancellations prior to permitting almost certainly reflect financing issues; many of these projects were not announced and thus not subject to opposition. It appears that bids have a very limited shelf-life, but the state appears happy to work with developers who decide not to build their projects at the original bid amount.

Who is to blame?

The inherent complexity of these projects seems to have slowed the process far more than community opposition. So have developer errors and omissions. In fact, opposition seems to have played a very minor role in most proceedings. Where it may have delayed projects, opposition occurred in response to the model of community engagement.

The chief culprits in slowing buildout seem to be

Complexity of the state permit review process

Complexity of the interconnection study process for solar projects

Lack of timely and complete input from developers

Inability to obtain financing

Initial bid was too low

COVID-related delays

From what I saw in other permit proceedings, additional problems included

Complexity of the construction compliance process

Shortages of skilled workers

Delays in obtaining facility materials and equipment

Transmission upgrade delays

Delays in negotiating payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements

Photos: Aivars Vilks, Markus Spiske, and Sincerely Media on Unsplash.

[i] Po-Yu Yuen, Chinmayee Atre, What will it take for New York’s Tier 1 large-scale renewables to deliver on CES Biennial Review timeline? 19 November 2024 Sustainable Energy Advantage website, https://sea-ee.com/blog-post/what-will-it-take-for-new-yorks-tier-1-large-scale-renewables-to-deliver-on-ces-biennial-review-timeline/.

[ii] Data.ny.gov, Large-scale Renewable Projects Reported by NYSERDA: Beginning 2004, https://data.ny.gov/Energy-Environment/Large-scale-Renewable-Projects-Reported-by-NYSERDA/dprp-55ye/about_data, accessed 14 August 2025. Some cancelled projects have been re-bid.

[iii] Few would argue with the success of NYS’s community solar buildout, so this post focuses on larger projects.

[iv] NYS DPS DMM case no. 21-00025, Application of Morris Ridge Solar Energy Center, LLC for a 94-c Permit for Major Renewable Energy Facility, https://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/MatterManagement/CaseMaster.aspx?MatterCaseNo=21-00025&CaseSearch=Search, accessed 15 August 2025.

[v] Data.ny.gov, Large-scale Renewable Projects Reported by NYSERDA: Beginning 2004, https://data.ny.gov/Energy-Environment/Large-scale-Renewable-Projects-Reported-by-NYSERDA/dprp-55ye/about_data, accessed 14 August 2025.

[vi] NYS DPS DMM case no. 20-F-0048, 21-02553, 24-03041.

[vii] Lana Bellamy, Farmers’ purchase takes land from controversial Shepherd’s Run solar proposal, Jan 5, 2024, Albany Times Union, https://sensiblesolarny.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Shepherds-Run-solar-project-in-Copake-hits-snag-after-land-purchase.pdf.

[viii][viii] NYS DPS DMM: 21-02553, Shepherds Run Solar Decision of the Executive Director, 6 February 2024, https://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/MatterManagement/CaseMaster.aspx?MatterCaseNo=21-02553&CaseSearch=Search.

[ix] A number of these facilities were re-bid in later years and are now under development.