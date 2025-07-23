A few people have remarked on the fact that I seldom use the term “solar farm.” Let me explain. When I first sat down with a group opposing a grid-scale solar plant, someone laid down the law: “We don’t call them ‘solar farms.’ That’s what developers want us to call them.” Looking back, I appreciate hearing that perspective on the language of solar projects at this early point in my education about utility-scale solar development.

The term “solar farm” has been a boon to the solar industry. The folksy euphemism gives solar development a wholesome appeal, especially in rural settings. Calling a power plant a “solar farm” lets developers move on to clichés like “harvesting the sun” and “growing energy.”

Why, then, do people who oppose solar projects oblige developers by referring to “solar farms?” Why support this kindly view of power plants?

There are plenty of commonly used alternatives: “solar project,” “solar facility,” or “solar plant.” In fact, these are the terms most widely used within the solar industry. When we scan the professional and trade literature, or government information sources, we don’t see “solar farm” used all that often. For instance, the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA), a top solar lobbying organizations, mostly uses the term “solar project” or “installation.”

In fact, the term “solar farm” seems to be used primarily as a marketing tool around people who aren’t necessarily familiar with solar development. “We’re proposing a solar farm,” a developer announces to a town. Municipal officials confirm: “They want to build a solar farm.” The local press echoes: “New solar farm announced.” And ironically, residents who oppose such projects often chime in: “Stop the solar farm!”

It's especially interesting that so many local press outlets consistently choose to employ what amounts to a marketing tool rather than use one of the more common terms found in industry and government publications. The choice seems far from neutral.

If the term “solar project” is good enough for the industry, surely it’s good enough for the rest of us. As long as people call them “solar farms,” these projects are elevated, transformed into something more than ordinary power plants. They acquire an organic nature that has nothing to do with generating electricity. When was the last time you heard someone mention a “combined-cycle gas farm”?

Next week I’ll return to writing about solar development topics, starting with an update to my 2023 white paper, “Enough land: How will solar development affect upstate NY agriculture?”