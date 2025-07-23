SolarDivideNY

Steve Helmin
Jul 23

Thanks Kris. I try to tell people this all the time and still on occasion find myself using the hackneyed "solar farm" term. As a term, it's pernicious and ever-present and you're right to call it out as a marketing tool. They are industrial facilities for the purpose of generating electricity.

The facilities proposed are often the largest industrial facility in the community where they are proposed -- with much larger footprints (and the associated environmental damage) and many many fewer jobs than yesterday's large-scale manufacturing facilities, and in NY, they pay fewer property taxes than similarly-valued factories.

